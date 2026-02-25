Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Gulmarg Second Leg: Army Defends KIWG Team Championship; HP Finishes 2nd With 4 Golds

The closing ceremony of the KIWG will be held at the Golf Course here on Thursday, hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and managed by the Sports Authority of India. While Army finished first with nine gold medals, Himachal Pradesh finished second with four of those

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Army Defends KIWG Team Championship; HP Finishes 2nd With 4 Golds
Representative Image of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Photo: Special Arrangement/SAI Media
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Khelo India Winter Games 2026 second leg comes to an end

  • Army won the overall championship with 9 gold medals

  • Himachal Pradesh finishes as runners-up with 4 golds

Army won an overall nine goal medals including eight in the Gulmarg leg to defend their team championship title in the Khelo India Winter Games, here on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh finished as the runner-up with four goal medals on the final day of the competition.

The closing ceremony of the KIWG will be held at the Golf Course here on Thursday, hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and managed by the Sports Authority of India.

The first leg of KIWG was held in Ladakh from January 20-26.

On the third day of the competition, Army and Himachal Pradesh won equal number of four golds medals apiece while hosts J&K won their first gold.

Karnataka's veteran skier Bhavani Thekkada Nanjunda, who had clinched a hat-trick of gold medals in last year’s KIWG, finished at the top of the podium in Nordic women’s sprint across 1.5kms.

Bhavani has participated in each of the six editions of the KIWG.

Zubaid Ahmad Lone brought cheer to Jammu and Kashmir by winning the men’s giant slalom race in the snowboarding competition. He warded off a stiff challenge from Army’s Vivek Rana.

Related Content
Related Content

J&K finished with a gold and a silver and 10th spot in the medal standings.

While Army man Mayank Panwar was the slalom man of the Games with a pair of gold medals, Army showed complete domination in the Nordic (cross-country) events.

In the 15kms Nordic skiing race, Mohammad Ali (34:21.49 secs) led an Army 1-2-3 with Padma Namgail (34:36.74 secs) winning the silver medal and Sunny Singh (35:16.83 secs) claiming the bronze.

Three skiers finished with double gold medals in this year’s KIWG as CRPF’s Kajal Kumari Rai was joined by Panwar and Himachal Pradesh’s Preeti Thakur, who topped in both the slalom and giant slalom races in snowboarding.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rachin Ravindra’s Four-Fer Leaves SL In Ruins, 71/6 (14)

  2. Shikhar Dhawan Wins Major Legal Battle As Delhi Court Orders Ex-Wife To Return INR 5.7 Crore

  3. Paras Dogra Headbutt: J&K Captain Knocks Karnataka's KV Aneesh's Helmet During Ranji Trophy Final - Video

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Preview, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: IND Seek Recovery Amid Top-Order Fragility

  5. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Bangladesh Set For 2-Match Test Series In Australia After 23 Years - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

  2. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim Man Beaten For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Rudrapur

  4. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  5. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Modi To Upgrade India-Israel Ties To Special Strategic Partnership During Israel Visit

  2. After El Mencho: Why Pablo Escobar’s Shadow Still Looms Over The Global Drug Trade

  3. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 

  2. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim Man Beaten For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Rudrapur

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  5. Trump State Of The Union 2026: 30 Democrats Boycott Speech

  6. Pride And Prejudice Teaser: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy And Darcy In The Netflix Series

  7. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  8. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'