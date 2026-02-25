Paras Dogra Headbutt: J&K Captain Knocks Karnataka's KV Aneesh's Helmet During Ranji Trophy Final - Video

Paras Dogra and KV Aneesh engaged in a heated exchange
Dogra knocked Aneesh's helmet with his head
The incident happened during the Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final
Things got heated up in the Jammu and Kashmir vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final when Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra engaged in a heated conversation with Karnataka cricketer KV Aneesh during batting at the KSCA Hubbali Cricket Ground, Hubbali. The incident happened on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final.
On Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final, Jammu and Kashmir, who are playing their maiden Ranji Trophy final, won the toss and opted to bat first. They had a solid day out on the field as they dominated proceedings with century from Shubham Pundir, half-centuries from Yawer Hassan and Abdul Samad. Paras Dogra had to retire hurt after a ball from Prasidh Krishna struck him viciously. Samad and Pundir ended the day unbeaten with Jammu and Kashmir on a strong position.
On Day 2, Pundir and Samad resumed. Vidyadhar Patil removed Pundir and finally broke the long-standing partnership between the two. Soon after Prasidh joined the attack again and he bounced out Abdul Samad. Paras Dogra, who retired hurt in the last game, came back to crease to resume his innings. Just when he was batting, he got engaged in a heated argument with the Karnataka cricketers.
A delivery from Prasidh Krishna bounced awakwardly and Dogra who could only fend got an edge on the ball, which dropped just short of the gully fielder and raced away for boundary. As Dogra went to the middle of the pitch to have a word with the non-striker, KV Aneesh, who was fielding at silly comment said something to him. It enraged Dogra and he immediately turned and charged at Aneesh, almost giving him a 'headbutt'. Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal had to run in. Umpires had to quickly intervene and separate the players.
Paras Dogra 'Headbutts' KV Aneesh
Dogra later apologised to Aneesh after the over, but he was having none of it. Other Karnataka players including India star KL Rahul didn't take the incident well and they started to unleash sledging barrage on Dogra. Prasidh Krishna was also spotted bowling more bouncers during his spell. The incident heated up the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final and tempers flew.
Jammu and Kashmir are currently batting on 411/4 after 128 overs with Paras Dogra (43*) and Kanhaiya Wadhawan (65*) out on the crease.