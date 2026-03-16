Oscars 2026: Complete List Of Winners At The 98th Academy Awards (Updating Live)

Summary of this article
The 98th edition of the Academy Awards is finally here.
Conan O'Brien is back onstage to host the 98th annual Oscars ceremony.
Ryan Coogler’s Sinners with 16 nominations, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, with 13 nominations, are the two major contenders.
Oscars 2026 Winners: The 98th edition of the Academy Awards, hosted annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), is currently underway at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. It honoured outstanding achievements across 24 categories, including the debut of the new Best Casting award, the first new category in 25 years.
Comedian Conan O’Brien, who made his debut as host of the Oscars 2025, has returned to host the 2026 Oscars for the second straight year.
Ryan Coogler's Sinners made Oscar history with the highest nominations (16 nods), followed by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another with 13 Oscar nods. Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value earned nine nods apiece, followed by Hamnet with eight.
Here's the full list of Oscars 2026 nominees and winners
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - Winner
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons - Winner
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson - Winner
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Best Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls - Winner
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best Costume Design
Frankenstein, Kate Hawley - Winner
Avatar: Fire and Ash, Deborah L. Scott
Hamnet, Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme, Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners, Ruth E. Carter
Best Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - Winner
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Best Live Action Short Film
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva - Tie
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein - Winner
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters - Winner
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Film Editing
F1, Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners, Michael Shawver
Best International Feature Film
Brazil, The Secret Agent
France, It Was Just an Accident
Norway, Sentimental Value
Spain, Sirât
Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Original Song
"Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
“Highest 2 Lowest” from Highest 2 Lowest
“I Lied To You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams
Best Production Design
Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell
Hamnet, Fiona Crombie
Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk
One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin
Sinners, Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Best Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Train Dreams
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Last year’s acting winners, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison and Zoe Saldaña returned to the Oscars stage to present the acting honours to this year's winners.
Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti and Demi Moore, among others, were the presenters at the Oscars 2026.