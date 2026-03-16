Oscars 2026: Cassandra Kulukundis Wins Inaugural Casting Award For One Battle After Another

Oscars 2026: The first-ever winner of the Best Casting went to Cassandra Kulukundis, for One Battle After Another.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Cassandra Kulukundis accepts Oscar for Best Casting
Cassandra Kulukundis accepts the award for casting for One Battle After Another AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The first-ever Academy Award for Best Casting was presented to Cassandra Kulukundis for her work on Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another.

  • Her win marks the inaugural Oscar in the category, the academy has created in 25 years.

  • “I dedicate this to the casting directors who never got the chance to get up here,” Kulukundis said during her acceptance speech.

Cassandra Kulukundis has scripted history by winning the first-ever Oscar for Best Casting for Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another. Kulukundis defeated the other equally qualified candidates, Nina Gold (Hamnet), Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme), Francine Maisler (Sinners) and Gabriel Domingues (The Secret Agent).

Cassandra Kulukundis Oscar win for Best Casting

This is the first new category created by the Academy in 25 years since it introduced the best animated feature film category in 2001. The Casting Directors Branch was formed in July 2013 and has nearly 160 members.

Oscars 2026 Winners List - Instagram
Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

BY Garima Das

What Cassandra Kulukundis said during her Oscar speech

While accepting the award, Kulukundis thanked the Academy for adding the category and "for the casting directors who fought tirelessly to make it happen despite everything in their way."

"I dedicate this to you and to the casting directors who never got a chance to get up here, who didn’t even get a chance to get their name on the movie. So to you guys," she said and added, "When Paul calls you, you enter the witness protection program and literally don’t talk to your friends and family unless they have somebody that’s right for the movie. I put them all to work and get mad at them when they haven’t provide."

Related Content
Sean Penn in One Battle After Another Still - IMDB
Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another
Oscars Category Fraud - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Category Fraud And Reshuffling Narratives For Winning
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Director Race - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Director Race
Oscars 2026 Best Actor - Illustration
Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race
Related Content

Towards the end, she thanked the crew, saying, "who I’m in all of your departments, whether you like me or not, whether it’s locations, stunts, production, art directors, everyone, and editors, obviously. Thank you. This is a thing and I just thank you for — ten movies, we’ve done this over 30 years."

"The truth is, no one knows what we do. They don’t understand it. We’re in this weird dungeon all by ourselves. It is an art, and it’s also a science, because we have to deal with DNA, and I take it super seriously," Kulukundis added.

Saja Kilani At The Academy Awards - X
Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

For the unversed, Kulukundis worked as the casting director on past Oscar winners The Brutalist (2024) and There Will Be Blood (2007) 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

  2. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

  4. IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches

  5. BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill And Smriti Mandhana Win Top Honours - Check Complete List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

  2. Assembly Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Polling in Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4

  3. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  4. Congress Workers Protest Over LPG Shortage

  5. DMK-Led SPA Stages Statewide Protests In Tamil Nadu Over LPG Cylinder Shortage

Entertainment News

  1. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  2. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  3. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  4. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  5. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

  2. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  3. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. The Myth Of A War Correspondent and The Corporatisation Of War

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

  4. Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

  5. Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  8. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz