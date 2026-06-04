Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Claims Against Producer: 'The Joke Is On Us'

“But I want to talk about the ‘Real Victim' here. A respected Man with a wife, a daughter and many other women in his family.. A real hardworking producer with many iconic shows. Who went through such an ordeal. As admitted by the Female Actor, her allegations were not just baseless they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law. And even after that, the SAME producer gives the SAME show to the SAME person. Another LAUNCHPAD, another MOUTH PIECE, another RELEVANCE, another CHANCE to legitimise her Fake Claim of SEXUAL ASSAULT..(sic)”