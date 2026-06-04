Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Harassment Claims Against Producer: 'The Joke Is On Us'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Hina Khan has strongly condemned Shilpa Shinde's recent confession about the false sexual harassment case she filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli.

Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde
Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde over sexual claim Photo: Instagram

Television actress Hina Khan has strongly condemned Shilpa Shinde's recent confession about the false sexual harassment case she filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli. Nearly a decade later, Shilpa made a shocking revelation that she filed a sexual harassment case against the producer, claiming she had no other option at that time. Her confession sparked debate online, with many criticising the actress over the fake sexual claim.

Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde for false sexual harassment allegations

Hina, without naming anyone directly in her social media posts, weighed in on the issue. She is “shocked beyond words.”

She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I usually never talk about anyone, I never comment or react on someone else's business, I only and only speak up when it is about something sensitive, something that affects all of us as a society especially as women.. As someone who enjoys public light and has a position to speak up, I must do my bit..(sic)”

In another post, she wrote that using one's “sex to malign someone's image” to win during a conflict is “absolutely shameful.”

She supported those who have called it out and demanded Justice.

Hina Khan calls out Shilpa Shinde
Hina Khan calls out Shilpa Shinde Photo: Instagram
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“But I want to talk about the ‘Real Victim' here. A respected Man with a wife, a daughter and many other women in his family.. A real hardworking producer with many iconic shows. Who went through such an ordeal. As admitted by the Female Actor, her allegations were not just baseless they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law. And even after that, the SAME producer gives the SAME show to the SAME person. Another LAUNCHPAD, another MOUTH PIECE, another RELEVANCE, another CHANCE to legitimise her Fake Claim of SEXUAL ASSAULT..(sic)”

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Hina concluded, saying, “The joke is on us.”

Hina Khan on Shilpa Shindes fake sexual claim
Hina Khan on Shilpa Shinde's fake sexual claim Photo: Instagram
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