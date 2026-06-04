Shilpa Shinde Faces Heat As Men's Rights NGO Seeks Action Over False Case Admission

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Shilpa Shinde has found herself at the centre of a fresh controversy after admitting that her sexual harassment complaint against a television producer was false.

Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde Controversy Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Shilpa Shinde admitted her complaint against Sanjay Kohli was false.

  • NCMIndia Council for Men's Affairs has sought action from the police.

  • The confession has reignited debate around false harassment allegations.

Shilpa Shinde has landed in fresh controversy after admitting during a recent podcast appearance that the sexual harassment complaint she had filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false. The revelation has sparked widespread debate online and prompted a men's rights organisation to demand action against the actor.

The controversy erupted after clips from Shilpa's conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa began circulating on social media, bringing renewed attention to a dispute that first made headlines nearly a decade ago.

Men's rights NGO seeks action against Shilpa Shinde

Following the actor's remarks, Delhi-based organisation NCMIndia Council for Men's Affairs publicly called on Mumbai Police to investigate the matter. The group shared posts on social media urging authorities to take action after Shilpa's admission regarding the complaint.

Shilpa Shinde on false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji producer - Instagram/Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde Reveals Why She Filed A False Sexual Harassment Case Against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

According to posts shared by the organisation, concerns were raised about the impact of allegedly false complaints and the consequences such cases can have on those accused. The NGO also sought a response from Mumbai Police regarding whether any action would be initiated.

Related Content
Denmark's Adam Daghim, center controls the ball besides DR Congo's Steve Kapuadi during the international friendly soccer match between DR Congo and Denmark in Liege, Belgium - AP/Omar Havana
Shilpa Shinde on false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji producer - Instagram/Shilpa Shinde
Maa Hai Na Trailer - Instagram
India added a record 44 gigawatts of solar capacity in 2025, pushing the total installed capacity in the country to 150 GW - PTI

Shilpa Shinde's confession reignites old controversy

The discussion stems from comments made by Shilpa during a recent podcast appearance. Reflecting on the dispute with producer Sanjay Kohli, it was stated by the actor that the sexual harassment allegations filed at the time were false and that she wanted to publicly acknowledge it.

Shilpa also explained that she had been going through a difficult phase during the dispute and believed she had no other option at the time. She further acknowledged that making such a confession publicly was significant and described the burden of carrying a lie for years.

#MeToo In Indian Cinema | Are Real Consequences Against Perpetrators Still A Distant Dream? - null
The Disquieting Afterlife Of #MeToo In Indian Cinema

By Sakshi Salil Chavan

The admission has triggered strong reactions online. While some social media users criticised the actor and called for accountability, others pointed to the broader implications of false allegations and the impact they may have on genuine cases.

The original dispute dates back to 2016 when Shilpa exited Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain amid disagreements with the show's producers. Although the matter was eventually resolved and she later returned to the show, her latest remarks have brought the controversy back into public discussion.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories