The Disquieting Afterlife Of #MeToo In Indian Cinema

Actor Dileep, accused in the abduction and assault of actor Bhavana Menon in 2017, has also recently been acquitted by a Kerala court after years of legal proceedings. The case shocked the public and led to key milestones in Malayalam cinema, including the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and the release of the K. Hema Committee report. Yet, in December 2025, a Kerala court acquitted Dileep, while sentencing six others to 20 years in prison for assaulting her in a moving vehicle. The attack was filmed and Dileep had conspired with and hired the men to carry it out over personal enmity. “After years of pain, tears, and emotional struggle, I have come to a painful realisation: not every citizen in this country is treated equally before the law,” Menon wrote on Instagram after the judgement. However, the crucial findings of the former judge-led three-member Hema Committee threw up important debates on the atmosphere of impunity that shields sexual perpetrators within the film industries of India.