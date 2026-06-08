Chiranjeevi's Mega 158 Ropes In Kannada Actor Rachita Ram, Shooting Begins

Rachita Ram joins Chiranjeevi's Mega 158 and begins Pollachi schedule.
Bobby Kolli reunites with Chiranjeevi after Waltair Veerayya's commercial success.
Mega 158 marks KVN Productions' Telugu debut with star-studded cast.
Kannada actor Rachita Ram has reportedly joined the cast of Chiranjeevi’s Mega 158, adding another prominent name to one of Telugu cinema's most anticipated upcoming projects. The film, directed by Bobby Kolli, is currently being shot in Pollachi, where Rachita has already begun filming alongside Chiranjeevi, Priyamani and Anaswara Rajan.
Rachita Ram joins Chiranjeevi’s Mega 158
The development marks Rachita Ram's return to Telugu cinema after her debut in Super Machi. While she has remained one of Kannada cinema's busiest stars, her latest move places her alongside one of the biggest names in South Indian entertainment.
According to industry reports, Rachita stepped into the project after Honey Rose reportedly exited the film. Although the makers have not officially confirmed the casting change, sources suggest that the actor has already started shooting her portions in the ongoing schedule.
Mega 158 shooting progresses in Pollachi
Mega 158 also marks the Telugu production debut of KVN Productions, with producer Venkat K Narayana backing the ambitious venture. The project reunites Chiranjeevi with director Bobby Kolli following the commercial success of Waltair Veerayya.
The screenplay has been crafted by Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy, while Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri have contributed as additional screenplay writers. Dialogues are being penned by Bhanu and Nandu.
The technical team includes music composer S Thaman, cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan, production designer Avinash Kolla and editor Antony L Ruben.
Meanwhile, Rachita Ram continues to balance a packed schedule across industries. Her Kannada film Ayogya 2 is preparing for release, while Criminal, co-starring Dhruva Sarja, remains under production. Reports also suggest she is in discussions for additional Tamil projects.
With filming progressing steadily in Pollachi, Mega 158 is shaping up as one of the most closely watched Chiranjeevi projects in development.