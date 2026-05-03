Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2: Meghana Raj Confirms Role With Emotional Tribute

Summary of this article
Meghana Raj confirms Jailer 2 role while honouring Chiranjeevi Sarja’s memory.
Emotional anniversary post links personal loss with Rajinikanth film milestone moment.
Jailer 2 features ensemble cast with multiple cameos and June release date.
Meghana Raj has confirmed her role in Jailer 2, and the announcement comes wrapped in something deeply personal. On her eighth wedding anniversary, she remembered her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja through a moving Instagram post that blended memory, love and a quiet sense of fulfilment.
The actor shared photographs and videos, including moments featuring Rajinikanth, revealing that what was once a shared dream had now taken shape. It was suggested in her note that the opportunity to work with Rajinikanth had been something Chiranjeevi had cherished deeply.
Meghana Raj’s Jailer 2 reveal tied to Chiranjeevi Sarja
In her post, it was written that the anniversary was not merely a date but a feeling, marking the moment their dreams became one. It was expressed that his presence was still felt in every step she takes, as if he continues to live through her.
Reflecting on his admiration for Rajinikanth, it was added that he had “worshipped him”, and that meeting the superstar through this film had felt beyond imagination. The achievement, she noted, belonged as much to him as to her.
What to expect from Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, the sequel brings back familiar faces including Ramya Krishnan. The ensemble also features SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu and Vidya Balan among others, with several notable cameos expected.
While anticipation continues to build, the film’s release has been slated for June 12, adding to the growing buzz around what promises to be a major cinematic event.