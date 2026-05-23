Allu Arjun Basil Joseph Movie Not Shaktimaan? Athiradi Director Finally Breaks Silence

Why Are Allu Arjun And Basil Joseph Connected?

Speculation around the duo intensified after Basil attended Allu Sirish’s wedding celebrations. Arun explained that the connection began after Allu Arjun watched and appreciated Minnal Murali. It was shared by the director that the actor invited Basil and that both remain in touch. However, he firmly stated that Shaktimaan was never pitched to Allu Arjun and that the two developments are entirely separate.