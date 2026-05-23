Allu Arjun Basil Joseph Movie Not Shaktimaan? Athiradi Director Finally Breaks Silence

Allu Arjun Basil Joseph movie rumours intensified after recent public appearances and speculation.
Athiradi director confirmed the Shaktimaan screenplay existed but never reached production stage.
Allu Arjun upcoming films include Raaka and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action entertainer project.
Allu Arjun's and Basil Joseph movie has become a major talking point among fans, particularly after speculation linked the reported collaboration to Shaktimaan. While no official announcement has been made, recent comments from Athiradi director Arun Anirudhan have added fresh clarity to the discussion.
The rumours gained momentum after Basil Joseph and Allu Arjun were seen interacting publicly, leading many to wonder whether the actor-director duo were secretly developing a superhero film. However, Arun has now addressed the growing buzz and separated the collaboration rumours from the long-discussed Shaktimaan project.
Allu Arjun Shaktimaan Rumours Addressed
According to Arun Anirudhan, the screenplay for a Shaktimaan adaptation had indeed been worked on by him and Minnal Murali co-writer Paulson Skaria for Basil Joseph’s next directorial.
The filmmaker, during a conversation with Club FM 94.3, said that the project never moved forward. It was stated by Arun that the film was envisioned as a large-scale production but remained complicated and uncertain.
He further clarified that the Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph collaboration has no link with Shaktimaan.
Why Are Allu Arjun And Basil Joseph Connected?
Speculation around the duo intensified after Basil attended Allu Sirish’s wedding celebrations. Arun explained that the connection began after Allu Arjun watched and appreciated Minnal Murali. It was shared by the director that the actor invited Basil and that both remain in touch. However, he firmly stated that Shaktimaan was never pitched to Allu Arjun and that the two developments are entirely separate.
Meanwhile, Basil Joseph was recently seen in Athiradi, directed by Arun Anirudhan and featuring Tovino Thomas alongside an ensemble cast.
As for Allu Arjun’s upcoming films, the actor is currently working on Raaka with Atlee and has also confirmed another action project with Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled AA23 or LK07.