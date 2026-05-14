Athiradi Twitter Review: Tovino Thomas And Basil Joseph Win Big With Crowd-Pleaser

Summary of this article
Athiradi Twitter review reactions praise Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph’s entertaining chemistry.
Fans called Athiradi a complete theatre entertainer packed with emotional crowd-pleasing moments.
Surprise cameo and interval block emerged as Athiradi’s biggest highlights among viewers.
Athiradi has finally reached theatres and early audience reactions suggest the Malayalam entertainer has struck the right balance between comedy, action and emotion. The Athiradi Twitter review trend has been dominated by praise for the reunion of Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, whose chemistry appears to be one of the film’s biggest highlights. Social media timelines quickly filled with first-day-first-show reactions as viewers called the film a complete “theatre experience”.
Athiradi audience reactions praise comedy and emotional moments
Many viewers described Athiradi as a crowd-friendly entertainer that works especially well in packed theatres. Fans highlighted the humour, campus energy and emotional scenes, with several users saying the second half elevated the film considerably.
One social media reaction described the film as a “winner” with a stronger second half and effective emotional beats. Another viewer called it “a proper fun entertainer” while appreciating the screenplay and performances across the board.
The film’s interval sequence has also emerged as one of the most talked-about moments online, alongside a surprise cameo that reportedly triggered loud cheers inside theatres.
Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph reunion becomes Athiradi’s biggest strength
Much of the positive response surrounding Athiradi revolves around the effortless camaraderie between Tovino and Basil. Viewers repeatedly pointed out how naturally the duo slipped back into their dynamic after Minnal Murali.
Directed by debutant Arun Anirudhan, the film revolves around a college festival revival that spirals into larger chaos involving romance, rivalry and action. While some viewers felt portions of the background score lacked impact, many still praised the film’s overall entertainment value.
Athiradi released in theatres on May 14 and has already generated strong word-of-mouth among Malayalam cinema audiences.