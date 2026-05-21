Drishyam 3 X Review: Mohanlal Wins Praise But Audience Remains Divided

Drishyam 3 Twitter review reactions praise Mohanlal and suspense-heavy storytelling across early screenings.
Mixed audience reactions highlight strong interval sequences but debate pacing and predictability concerns.
Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in Jeethu Joseph’s third thriller instalment released May 21.
Drishyam 3 Twitter review conversation is already heating up as Mohanlal’s much-awaited thriller reaches cinemas. Returning as Georgekutty, the Malayalam superstar steps back into one of Indian cinema’s most loved thriller franchises. Early reactions on X suggest the film has struck a chord with many viewers, though not everyone is completely convinced.
Drishyam 3 X review praises suspense and Mohanlal’s performance
Most early audience responses have highlighted the film’s suspense-driven storytelling and Mohanlal’s commanding screen presence. The first half and interval sequence, in particular, are receiving strong praise.
It was described by one X user as a “good” first half with the signature Drishyam screenplay built around layered set-ups and grounded tension. Another reaction suggested that curiosity around the second half was created effectively through a strong interval block and Mohanlal’s dependable performance.
Several viewers also praised director Jeethu Joseph for continuing the franchise’s suspense legacy. One audience reaction claimed the filmmaker possessed a “super power” when it came to handling the Drishyam universe.
Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 divides viewers over pacing
However, not all reactions have been glowing. Some viewers felt the film struggled with pacing and predictability.
It was stated by one user that the film felt slow and failed to deliver the same excitement associated with earlier instalments. Another reaction labelled parts of the story predictable and criticised the second half for lacking momentum.
Yet strong praise continues to dominate sections of social media. One enthusiastic viewer called the film a “masterclass in suspense cinema,” applauding its twists, emotions and climax while placing Mohanlal “in absolute top form.”
The film also features Meena, Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan in key roles. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and backed by Aashirvad Cinemas and Panorama Studios, Drishyam 3 released in theatres on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday.