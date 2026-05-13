Kannada Actor-Producer Dileep Raj Passes Away At 47 Following Heart Attack

Renowned Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj died at the age of 47 due to a heart attack.

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Curated by: Garima Das
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Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj death
Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj dies at 47 Photo: X
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Renowned Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj passed away this morning. He was 47. Known for films like Milana and serials such as Hitler Kalyana, Dileep was also a theatre artist, producer and a dubbing actor.

Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj dies

According to family members, Dileep Raj died due to a massive heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors failed to save him, reported NDTV.

Dileep became popular after working with Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2007 film Milana. He played prominent roles in several films, including U-Turn and Boyfriend.

He later turned producer and produced TV serials under his banner, DR Creations.

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