Akasa Air Pilot Dies Of Heart Attack During Training In Bengaluru

Second pilot death in two days as airline expresses grief and extends support to family

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Akasa varanasi mumbai flight passenger death
Despite efforts by flight's cabin crew and a doctor on board who provided immediate assistance, the passenger passed away, the airline said in a statement. Photo: X/Akasa Air
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • An Akasa Air captain, around 44, died of a heart attack while on ground training duty in Bengaluru.

  • The airline said he suffered a “personal medical emergency” and was taken to a hospital, where he passed away.

  • Comes a day after an Air India pilot died of a heart attack in Bali, marking the second such incident in two days.

An Akasa Air pilot passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday while he was undergoing training in Bengaluru, according to a source.

The pilot, a captain, was around 44 years old, the source said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our pilot colleagues who had a personal medical emergency while on ground training duty in Bengaluru," an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement.

Without providing specific details, the spokesperson said the individual was immediately attended to and taken to a nearby hospital, where he unfortunately passed away.

Expressing condolences to the pilot's family, loved ones, and colleagues during this difficult time, the spokesperson said, "We are extending all possible support to them".

This is at least the second time in two days that a pilot at an Indian carrier has died.

On Thursday, an Air India pilot, who was on a scheduled rest, died due to a heart attack in Bali. 

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