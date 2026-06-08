FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Group E of the FIFA World Cup 2026 features four-time champions Germany, South American challengers Ecuador, African heavyweights Ivory Coast and World Cup debutants Curaçao.
While Germany enter the tournament as favourites to top the group, Ecuador and Ivory Coast are expected to battle fiercely for the second automatic qualification spot.
Curaçao, meanwhile, will look to make history in their maiden World Cup appearance.
With an expanded 48- team format in this year's World Cup, every point will carry a heavy weightage for the four teams in one of the most anticipated groups.
Group E
The Group E consists of Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Curacao. The group stage matches will be played between June 14 and June 25, with the teams battling for two automatic qualification spots in the Round of 32.
On paper, Germany and Ecuador appear to be the strongest teams in Group E. Germany's rich World Cup heritage and squad depth make them favourites to top the section, while Ecuador's consistency in recent international competitions positions them as strong contenders for a knockout-stage berth.
However, Ivory Coast recently won their international friendlies against France so they possess enough quality and experience to challenge for qualification, while World Cup debutants Curaçao, the tiny Island nation will be eager to spring a surprise and make their mark on football's biggest stage.
Teams
Germany
Germany enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 as favourites to top Group E. The four-time world champions have rebuilt strongly in recent years and possess a squad blending experienced starters with exciting young talent. With a rich World Cup culture and renewed confidence, Germany will be expected to secure a place in the knockout stages and mount a serious title challenge.
Ecuador
Ecuador arrives at the tournament after an exciting qualification campaign for their fifth tournament appearance. . Guided by manager Sebastián Beccacece, La Tri secured direct passage to the global showpiece in North America by finishing second in the CONMEBOL standings, just behind Argentina.
Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast can prove themselves as the black horse of the tournament after their recent big win against France in the International Friendlies with Amad Diallo and Guela Doue's stunning goal leading to a 2-1 victory for them. They are likely to be Ecuador's main rivals in the battle for qualification and could emerge as one of the tournament's surprise packages.
Curacao
It's the maiden World Cup for the CONCACAF nation after a great qualifying campaign. They enter the big stage as underdogs and will surely look forward to leave a mark in their Group.
Format
The 2026 FIFA World Cup features an expanded 48-team format, with 12 groups of four teams each. Every team plays three group-stage matches. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, progress to the Round of 32.
This format increases the number of knockout spots and gives every nation a realistic chance of advancing beyond the group stage.
Group Favourites
Germany are clear favourites from Group E after their sheer domination in the international friendlies against one of host nations USA and Finland. The squad have rebuilt themselves in recent years especially after their heartbreaking campaign in the 2022 edition.
Their will be tough competition between Ecuador and Ivory Coast for the second place finish as both the nations carry similar consistency in the international stage.
Curacao's performance is unpredictable at the moment.
Fixtures
|Date (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|Kick-off (IST)
|June 14, 2026
|Germany vs Curaçao
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
|22:30
|June 15, 2026
|Ecuador vs Ivory Coast
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|04:30
|June 18, 2026
|Ecuador vs Curaçao
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|03:30
|June 21, 2026
|Germany vs Ivory Coast
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
|01:30
|June 21, 2026
|Germany vs Ecuador
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
|05:30
|June 26, 2026
|Ivory Coast vs Curaçao
|BC Place, Vancouver
|01:30
|June 26, 2026
|Ecuador vs Germany
|New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford
|01:30
Group E could deliver some of the best football of the tournament. Germany and Ecuador start as favourites, but Ivory Coast's momentum and Curacao's fearless approach ensure that nothing can be taken for granted. The opening clash is between Germany and Curacao with Germany as potential winners.
Live Streaming Details
Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?
In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.