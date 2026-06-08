FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Explore FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C with team profiles, favourites, format, and complete fixtures featuring Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador

USA Vs Germany International Friendly 2026
Germany forward Kai Havertz (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against United States in Chicago ahead of their World Cup campaign. AP Photo

Group E of the FIFA World Cup 2026 features four-time champions Germany, South American challengers Ecuador, African heavyweights Ivory Coast and World Cup debutants Curaçao.

While Germany enter the tournament as favourites to top the group, Ecuador and Ivory Coast are expected to battle fiercely for the second automatic qualification spot.

Curaçao, meanwhile, will look to make history in their maiden World Cup appearance.

With an expanded 48- team format in this year's World Cup, every point will carry a heavy weightage for the four teams in one of the most anticipated groups.

The tournament will feature 104 matches making it the biggest FIFA World Cup in history.

Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Guide

Group E

The Group E consists of Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Curacao. The group stage matches will be played between June 14 and June 25, with the teams battling for two automatic qualification spots in the Round of 32.

On paper, Germany and Ecuador appear to be the strongest teams in Group E. Germany's rich World Cup heritage and squad depth make them favourites to top the section, while Ecuador's consistency in recent international competitions positions them as strong contenders for a knockout-stage berth.

However, Ivory Coast recently won their international friendlies against France so they possess enough quality and experience to challenge for qualification, while World Cup debutants Curaçao, the tiny Island nation will be eager to spring a surprise and make their mark on football's biggest stage.

Related Content
Players on the Turkey team pose for a photograph before an international friendly soccer game against Venezuela, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla - (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Brazil's Bruno Guimarães (8) advances the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Egypt in Cleveland, Saturday, June 6, 2026 - (AP Photo/David Richard)
Ecuador defeated Saudi Arabia by 2-0 at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on May 31, Sunday. - X/La Tri
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal. - null

Teams

Germany

Germany enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 as favourites to top Group E. The four-time world champions have rebuilt strongly in recent years and possess a squad blending experienced starters with exciting young talent. With a rich World Cup culture and renewed confidence, Germany will be expected to secure a place in the knockout stages and mount a serious title challenge.

Ecuador

Ecuador arrives at the tournament after an exciting qualification campaign for their fifth tournament appearance. . Guided by manager Sebastián Beccacece, La Tri secured direct passage to the global showpiece in North America by finishing second in the CONMEBOL standings, just behind Argentina.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast can prove themselves as the black horse of the tournament after their recent big win against France in the International Friendlies with Amad Diallo and Guela Doue's stunning goal leading to a 2-1 victory for them. They are likely to be Ecuador's main rivals in the battle for qualification and could emerge as one of the tournament's surprise packages.

Curacao

It's the maiden World Cup for the CONCACAF nation after a great qualifying campaign. They enter the big stage as underdogs and will surely look forward to leave a mark in their Group.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Guide

Format

The 2026 FIFA World Cup features an expanded 48-team format, with 12 groups of four teams each. Every team plays three group-stage matches. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, progress to the Round of 32.

This format increases the number of knockout spots and gives every nation a realistic chance of advancing beyond the group stage.

Group Favourites

Germany are clear favourites from Group E after their sheer domination in the international friendlies against one of host nations USA and Finland. The squad have rebuilt themselves in recent years especially after their heartbreaking campaign in the 2022 edition.

Their will be tough competition between Ecuador and Ivory Coast for the second place finish as both the nations carry similar consistency in the international stage.

Curacao's performance is unpredictable at the moment.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup Group D Guide

Fixtures

Date (IST)MatchVenueKick-off (IST)
June 14, 2026Germany vs CuraçaoGillette Stadium, Foxborough22:30
June 15, 2026Ecuador vs Ivory CoastLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia04:30
June 18, 2026Ecuador vs CuraçaoLumen Field, Seattle03:30
June 21, 2026Germany vs Ivory CoastMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta01:30
June 21, 2026Germany vs EcuadorLevi's Stadium, Santa Clara05:30
June 26, 2026Ivory Coast vs CuraçaoBC Place, Vancouver01:30
June 26, 2026Ecuador vs GermanyNew York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford01:30

Group E could deliver some of the best football of the tournament. Germany and Ecuador start as favourites, but Ivory Coast's momentum and Curacao's fearless approach ensure that nothing can be taken for granted. The opening clash is between Germany and Curacao with Germany as potential winners.

Live Streaming Details

Q

Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

A

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

Q

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?

A

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.

Q

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

A

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories