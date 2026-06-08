FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

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Explore FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D with team profiles, format, favourites, venues, and complete fixture schedule featuring USA, Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Players on the Turkey team pose for a photograph before an international friendly soccer game against Venezuela, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Summary of this article

  • USA are the highest-ranked team in the group and will play two group-stage matches in Los Angeles

  • Turkey are considered one of Europe's rising forces, led by a talented young generation

  • Australia reached the knockout stage in 2022, while Paraguay are making their first World Cup appearance since 2010

Group D at the 2026 FIFA World Cup features a fascinating blend of host-nation pressure, South American grit, Asian resilience, and European quality.

Co-hosts USA have been handed a challenging but manageable group alongside Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey, making it one of the most open sections in the tournament.

With knockout qualification spots up for grabs, every point could prove crucial. The United States will be backed by passionate home crowds, while Türkiye arrive as one of Europe's most exciting rising teams.

Paraguay and Australia, meanwhile, have plenty of World Cup experience and will believe they can advance from the group.

Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Guide, India Time

Group D

Group D consists of United States, Paraguay, Australia, and Türkiye. The group-stage matches will be played across Los Angeles, Seattle, Santa Clara, and Vancouver. The top two teams will qualify automatically for the Round of 32, while the third-placed side could also progress depending on its record compared to other groups.

Unlike some groups that have a clear heavyweight, Group D is viewed as one of the most balanced sections in the competition, with all four teams possessing realistic knockout-stage ambitions.

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Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Guide

Teams

United States

The co-hosts enter the tournament with high expectations. Playing at home should be a major advantage, and the Americans will hope stars such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Folarin Balogun can inspire a deep run. The USA reached the Round of 16 in Qatar 2022 and will aim to go further this time.

Paraguay

Paraguay return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Known for their defensive organization and physical style, they could be one of the tournament's surprise packages.

Australia

The Socceroos continue to establish themselves as World Cup regulars. After reaching the knockout stage in 2022, Australia will be confident of challenging for another Round-of-32 berth.

Turkey

Turkey arrive with one of the youngest and most talented squads in the tournament. Led by stars such as Arda Guler, they are widely viewed as serious contenders to top the group.

Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Guide

Format

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first edition to feature 48 teams. The teams are divided into 12 groups of four, with each side playing three group-stage matches. The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed teams advance to the Round of 32.

This expanded format increases the number of knockout places and ensures that teams remain in contention for longer during the group stage.

Group Favourites

The United States and Turkey enter the tournament as the favourites to qualify from Group D. Home advantage gives the Americans a significant boost, while Turkey's talented squad has impressed analysts heading into the tournament.

Paraguay and Australia should not be underestimated, however. Both teams have a history of producing strong World Cup performances and are capable of upsetting the pre-tournament favourites.

Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Guide

Fixtures

Date (IST)MatchVenueKick-off (IST)
June 13, 2026USA vs ParaguaySoFi Stadium, Los Angeles6:30 AM IST
June 13, 2026Australia vs TürkiyeBC Place, Vancouver12:30 AM IST
June 20, 2026USA vs AustraliaLumen Field, Seattle3:30 AM IST
June 20, 2026Paraguay vs TürkiyeLevi's Stadium, Santa Clara9:30 AM IST
June 26, 2026USA vs TürkiyeSoFi Stadium, Los Angeles6:30 AM IST
June 26, 2026Paraguay vs AustraliaLumen Field, Seattle6:30 AM IST

Live Streaming Details

Q

Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

A

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.

Q

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?

A

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.

Q

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

A

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.

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