FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

USA are the highest-ranked team in the group and will play two group-stage matches in Los Angeles
Turkey are considered one of Europe's rising forces, led by a talented young generation
Australia reached the knockout stage in 2022, while Paraguay are making their first World Cup appearance since 2010
Group D at the 2026 FIFA World Cup features a fascinating blend of host-nation pressure, South American grit, Asian resilience, and European quality.
Co-hosts USA have been handed a challenging but manageable group alongside Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey, making it one of the most open sections in the tournament.
With knockout qualification spots up for grabs, every point could prove crucial. The United States will be backed by passionate home crowds, while Türkiye arrive as one of Europe's most exciting rising teams.
Paraguay and Australia, meanwhile, have plenty of World Cup experience and will believe they can advance from the group.
Group D
Group D consists of United States, Paraguay, Australia, and Türkiye. The group-stage matches will be played across Los Angeles, Seattle, Santa Clara, and Vancouver. The top two teams will qualify automatically for the Round of 32, while the third-placed side could also progress depending on its record compared to other groups.
Unlike some groups that have a clear heavyweight, Group D is viewed as one of the most balanced sections in the competition, with all four teams possessing realistic knockout-stage ambitions.
Teams
United States
The co-hosts enter the tournament with high expectations. Playing at home should be a major advantage, and the Americans will hope stars such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Folarin Balogun can inspire a deep run. The USA reached the Round of 16 in Qatar 2022 and will aim to go further this time.
Paraguay
Paraguay return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Known for their defensive organization and physical style, they could be one of the tournament's surprise packages.
Australia
The Socceroos continue to establish themselves as World Cup regulars. After reaching the knockout stage in 2022, Australia will be confident of challenging for another Round-of-32 berth.
Turkey
Turkey arrive with one of the youngest and most talented squads in the tournament. Led by stars such as Arda Guler, they are widely viewed as serious contenders to top the group.
Format
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first edition to feature 48 teams. The teams are divided into 12 groups of four, with each side playing three group-stage matches. The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed teams advance to the Round of 32.
This expanded format increases the number of knockout places and ensures that teams remain in contention for longer during the group stage.
Group Favourites
The United States and Turkey enter the tournament as the favourites to qualify from Group D. Home advantage gives the Americans a significant boost, while Turkey's talented squad has impressed analysts heading into the tournament.
Paraguay and Australia should not be underestimated, however. Both teams have a history of producing strong World Cup performances and are capable of upsetting the pre-tournament favourites.
Fixtures
|Date (IST)
|Match
|Venue
|Kick-off (IST)
|June 13, 2026
|USA vs Paraguay
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
|6:30 AM IST
|June 13, 2026
|Australia vs Türkiye
|BC Place, Vancouver
|12:30 AM IST
|June 20, 2026
|USA vs Australia
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|3:30 AM IST
|June 20, 2026
|Paraguay vs Türkiye
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
|9:30 AM IST
|June 26, 2026
|USA vs Türkiye
|SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
|6:30 AM IST
|June 26, 2026
|Paraguay vs Australia
|Lumen Field, Seattle
|6:30 AM IST
Live Streaming Details
Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?
In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.