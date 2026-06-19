USA Vs Australia LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

The Stars and Stripes gave a statement against Paraguay by winning 4-1 and the host nations showed that they are no less in front of the European and CONMEBOL giants. An early own goal from Damián Bobadilla gave the Americans the perfect start before Folarin Balogun struck twice to put the game beyond doubt. Giovanni Reyna's stoppage-time effort completed a commanding performance that highlighted the attacking depth at Mauricio Pochettino's disposal.