USA Vs Australia LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

USA and Australia will face in a crucial Group D encounter to reserve a place in the round of 32.
Both teams have had a dominating start since the kick-off of the tournament.
The match will be played at the Seattle Stadium, Washington, USA.
The USA and Australia will lock horns in a crucial Group D encounter on matchday 2 and will look to continue their winning streak.
The Stars and Stripes gave a statement against Paraguay by winning 4-1 and the host nations showed that they are no less in front of the European and CONMEBOL giants. An early own goal from Damián Bobadilla gave the Americans the perfect start before Folarin Balogun struck twice to put the game beyond doubt. Giovanni Reyna's stoppage-time effort completed a commanding performance that highlighted the attacking depth at Mauricio Pochettino's disposal.
The Socceroo's meanwhile delivered an extraordinary performance against Turkey which was shocking for most of the fans as the Aussies clinched a 2-0 victory easily over the Turks.
This fixture is gonna be no less for both the teams, they carry experience and depth in their squad and would want to win to reserve their spot in the round of 32.
USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Matches: 3
United States: 2
Australia: 0
Draws: 1
USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
The USA are heavily favoured to win this fixture against Australia with all the predictive models predicting a 60% chance for USA to clinch it easily over Australia.
However, the way this World Cup has been progressing, it's hard to derive conclusions for every match so Australia is determined to be a strong contention against USA.
Score Prediction: USA 2 - 1 Australia
USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
USA Predicted XIs:
Freese (GK); Freeman, McKenzie, Ream; Dest, McKennie, Adams, Tillman, A. Robinson; Balogun, Pulisic.
Australia Predicted XIs:
Ryan (GK); Souttar, Burgess, Degenek; Geria, Irvine, Metcalfe, Bos; Irankunda, Yengi, Mabil.
USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Seattle Stadium, Washington, USA
Stadium: Seattle Stadium
Date: Saturday, 20 June
Kick-off Time: 20/06/2026 – 12:30 AM (IST)
USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
USA:
Goalkeepers
Matt Turner, Matt Freese, Chris Brady.
Defenders
Max Arfsten, Sergiño Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty.
Midfielders
Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Weston McKennie, Cristian Roldan, Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Malik Tillman, Timothy Weah, Alejandro Zendejas.
Forwards
Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright.
Australia:
Goalkeepers
Mathew Ryan, Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo.
Defenders
Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Kye Rowles, Alessandro Circati, Aziz Behich, Jordan Bos, Lewis Miller, Nathaniel Atkinson, Kai Trewin.
Midfielders
Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Keanu Baccus, Ryan Teague, Riley McGree, Anthony Caceres, Patrick Yazbek.
Forwards
Martin Boyle, Craig Goodwin, Brandon Borrello, Kusini Yengi, Nishan Velupillay, Daniel Arzani, Marco Tilio, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Adrian Segecic.