USA Vs Australia LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's fixture between USA and Australia

Usa vs paraguay
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Paraguay with teamates during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026 (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Summary of this article

  • USA and Australia will face in a crucial Group D encounter to reserve a place in the round of 32.

  • Both teams have had a dominating start since the kick-off of the tournament.

  • The match will be played at the Seattle Stadium, Washington, USA.

The USA and Australia will lock horns in a crucial Group D encounter on matchday 2 and will look to continue their winning streak.

The Stars and Stripes gave a statement against Paraguay by winning 4-1 and the host nations showed that they are no less in front of the European and CONMEBOL giants. An early own goal from Damián Bobadilla gave the Americans the perfect start before Folarin Balogun struck twice to put the game beyond doubt. Giovanni Reyna's stoppage-time effort completed a commanding performance that highlighted the attacking depth at Mauricio Pochettino's disposal.

The Socceroo's meanwhile delivered an extraordinary performance against Turkey which was shocking for most of the fans as the Aussies clinched a 2-0 victory easily over the Turks.

This fixture is gonna be no less for both the teams, they carry experience and depth in their squad and would want to win to reserve their spot in the round of 32.

USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Matches: 3

  • United States: 2

  • Australia: 0

  • Draws: 1

USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

The USA are heavily favoured to win this fixture against Australia with all the predictive models predicting a 60% chance for USA to clinch it easily over Australia.

Related Content
Australia's Connor Metcalfe, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian qualifying Group C match at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. - Photo: AP
United States' Folarin Balogun (20) celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Paraguay with teamates during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026 - (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
LISA performs during the opening ceremony for the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. - (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Players on the Turkey team pose for a photograph before an international friendly soccer game against Venezuela, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla - (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

However, the way this World Cup has been progressing, it's hard to derive conclusions for every match so Australia is determined to be a strong contention against USA.

Score Prediction: USA 2 - 1 Australia

USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

USA Predicted XIs:

Freese (GK); Freeman, McKenzie, Ream; Dest, McKennie, Adams, Tillman, A. Robinson; Balogun, Pulisic.

Australia Predicted XIs:

Ryan (GK); Souttar, Burgess, Degenek; Geria, Irvine, Metcalfe, Bos; Irankunda, Yengi, Mabil.

USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Seattle Stadium, Washington, USA

  • Stadium: Seattle Stadium

  • Date: Saturday, 20 June

  • Kick-off Time: 20/06/2026 – 12:30 AM (IST)

USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

USA:

Goalkeepers

Matt Turner, Matt Freese, Chris Brady.

Defenders

Max Arfsten, Sergiño Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty.

Midfielders

Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Weston McKennie, Cristian Roldan, Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Malik Tillman, Timothy Weah, Alejandro Zendejas.

Forwards

Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright.

Australia:

Goalkeepers

Mathew Ryan, Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo.

Defenders

Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Kye Rowles, Alessandro Circati, Aziz Behich, Jordan Bos, Lewis Miller, Nathaniel Atkinson, Kai Trewin.

Midfielders

Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Keanu Baccus, Ryan Teague, Riley McGree, Anthony Caceres, Patrick Yazbek.

Forwards

Martin Boyle, Craig Goodwin, Brandon Borrello, Kusini Yengi, Nishan Velupillay, Daniel Arzani, Marco Tilio, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Adrian Segecic.

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