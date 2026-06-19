USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Underway

United States' Folarin Balogun (20) celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Paraguay with teamates during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood. AP Photo

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where co-hosts USA are taking on Australia in a pivotal match that could decide Group D, also featuring Türkiye and Paraguay. The USA, with Christian Pulisic’s fitness a major talking point, will look to leverage their home advantage and build on their impressive 4-1 opening victory against Paraguay. Standing in their way are the resilient Socceroos, who are desperate to maintain their momentum after a clinical 2-0 opening win over Türkiye. The outcomes reshape the Group D standings, meaning a victory for either the USA or Australia could catapult them to the top of the group and all but guarantee a place in the Round of 32. Can the Stars and Stripes deliver another statement victory for their home fans, or will the Socceroos spoil the party in Seattle? Follow live scores and updates from the USA vs AUS football match here:

LIVE UPDATES

20 Jun 2026, 12:32:35 am IST USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off The highly anticipated Group D clash between the United States and Australia is currently underway at Seattle Stadium. Both teams entered this match riding the momentum of successful opening fixtures, with the U.S. coming off a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay and Australia securing a clinical 2-0 win against Türkiye.

20 Jun 2026, 12:27:03 am IST USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: AUS's Starting XI Patrick Beach; Jacob Italiano, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Jordan Bos; Mathew Leckie, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler, Nishan Velupillay; Mohamed Toure SUBS: Mathew Ryan, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Connor Metcalfe, Ajdin Hrustic, Awer Mabil, Paul Izzo, Cameron Devlin, Kai Trewin, Aziz Behich, Nestory Irankunda, Cristian Volpato, Jackson Irvine, Lucas Herrington, Tete Yengi

20 Jun 2026, 12:26:36 am IST USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: USA's Starting XI Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams; Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pepi, Weston McKennie; Folarin Balogun SUBS: Matt Turner, Chris Brady, Auston Trusty, Giovanni Reyna, Brenden Aaronson, Miles Robinson, Sebastian Berhalter, Cristian Roldan, Max Arfsten, Haji Wright, Tim Weah, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally, Alex Zendejas

20 Jun 2026, 12:01:57 am IST USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

19 Jun 2026, 11:44:33 pm IST USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Location: Seattle, Washington, USA Stadium: Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) Date: Friday, June 19, 2026 Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM (IST) on Saturday, June 20, 2026

19 Jun 2026, 11:25:41 pm IST USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun's Good Day Folarin Balogun delivered a masterclass in the United States' 4–1 dismantling of Paraguay in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener. Spearheading the attack with clinical precision, the 24-year-old striker netted a historic brace, becoming the first American player to score twice in a single World Cup match since 1930. His performance was the driving force behind the USMNT's most prolific scoring display in tournament history, providing a dominant focal point that constantly disrupted the Paraguayan defensive structure. Balogun’s technical impact was immediate and decisive, as he scored his first goal in the 31st minute after showing immense composure to finish a well-crafted through-ball from Christian Pulisic. He further capitalized on his momentum just before the halftime whistle, striking again in the 45'+5' minute to put the game firmly out of reach for the South American side. Throughout his 71 minutes on the pitch, his movement off the ball and ability to hold up play effectively cemented his role as the team's primary offensive threat. This statement victory not only secured three crucial points for the United States but also established Balogun as one of the standout players of the opening round of Group D. By establishing himself as an elite finisher on the world's biggest stage, he has significantly raised expectations for the USMNT as they continue their tournament campaign. With the team now looking ahead to their clash against Australia, Balogun’s form will undoubtedly remain the cornerstone of Mauricio Pochettino’s offensive strategy.

19 Jun 2026, 11:07:06 pm IST USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Big Blow For Hosts U.S. captain Christian Pulisic will not feature in today’s Group D match against Australia as he continues to manage a left calf injury. The star forward suffered an injury in the calf during last week’s tournament opener against Paraguay, and while the team has been monitoring his recovery, it remains unclear whether the incident resulted in significant residual damage, such as deep bruising or a strain. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has opted to prioritize the long-term health of his captain, choosing not to risk further injury in today's fixture. The U.S. medical staff is continuing to evaluate the area to determine a timeline for his return, with hopes that he may be cleared for the team’s final group stage match against Türkiye.