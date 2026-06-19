USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Underway

USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick-Off
The highly anticipated Group D clash between the United States and Australia is currently underway at Seattle Stadium. Both teams entered this match riding the momentum of successful opening fixtures, with the U.S. coming off a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay and Australia securing a clinical 2-0 win against Türkiye.
USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: AUS's Starting XI
Patrick Beach; Jacob Italiano, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Jordan Bos; Mathew Leckie, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler, Nishan Velupillay; Mohamed Toure
SUBS: Mathew Ryan, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Connor Metcalfe, Ajdin Hrustic, Awer Mabil, Paul Izzo, Cameron Devlin, Kai Trewin, Aziz Behich, Nestory Irankunda, Cristian Volpato, Jackson Irvine, Lucas Herrington, Tete Yengi
USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: USA's Starting XI
Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams; Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pepi, Weston McKennie; Folarin Balogun
SUBS: Matt Turner, Chris Brady, Auston Trusty, Giovanni Reyna, Brenden Aaronson, Miles Robinson, Sebastian Berhalter, Cristian Roldan, Max Arfsten, Haji Wright, Tim Weah, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally, Alex Zendejas
USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Seattle, Washington, USA
Stadium: Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field)
Date: Friday, June 19, 2026
Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM (IST) on Saturday, June 20, 2026
USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun's Good Day
Folarin Balogun delivered a masterclass in the United States' 4–1 dismantling of Paraguay in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener. Spearheading the attack with clinical precision, the 24-year-old striker netted a historic brace, becoming the first American player to score twice in a single World Cup match since 1930. His performance was the driving force behind the USMNT's most prolific scoring display in tournament history, providing a dominant focal point that constantly disrupted the Paraguayan defensive structure.
Balogun’s technical impact was immediate and decisive, as he scored his first goal in the 31st minute after showing immense composure to finish a well-crafted through-ball from Christian Pulisic. He further capitalized on his momentum just before the halftime whistle, striking again in the 45'+5' minute to put the game firmly out of reach for the South American side. Throughout his 71 minutes on the pitch, his movement off the ball and ability to hold up play effectively cemented his role as the team's primary offensive threat.
This statement victory not only secured three crucial points for the United States but also established Balogun as one of the standout players of the opening round of Group D. By establishing himself as an elite finisher on the world's biggest stage, he has significantly raised expectations for the USMNT as they continue their tournament campaign. With the team now looking ahead to their clash against Australia, Balogun’s form will undoubtedly remain the cornerstone of Mauricio Pochettino’s offensive strategy.
USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Big Blow For Hosts
U.S. captain Christian Pulisic will not feature in today’s Group D match against Australia as he continues to manage a left calf injury. The star forward suffered an injury in the calf during last week’s tournament opener against Paraguay, and while the team has been monitoring his recovery, it remains unclear whether the incident resulted in significant residual damage, such as deep bruising or a strain.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino has opted to prioritize the long-term health of his captain, choosing not to risk further injury in today's fixture. The U.S. medical staff is continuing to evaluate the area to determine a timeline for his return, with hopes that he may be cleared for the team’s final group stage match against Türkiye.
USA Vs Australia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog USA and Australia face-off in the Group D first match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Seattle Stadium.