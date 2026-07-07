USA Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Balogun's Red Card Controversy Overtakes Precedence In RO16 Clash

USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Match LIVE Updates: A place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is at stake as the USA faces Belgium at Seattle Stadium on Monday. Check play-by-play updates for the Round of 16 clash, right here

United States' Folarin Balogun, center, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Paraguay with teammates during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026.

United States' Folarin Balogun, center, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Paraguay with teammates during the World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Andre Penner

USA Vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Match LIVE: Hello and welcome to today's Round of 16 fixture featuring co-hosts USA, up against Belgium at the Seattle Stadium. With co-hosts nations already out (Canada and Mexico), the USMNT will be seeking to book their spot in the quarter-finals against a Belgium side, who sneaked in from the back door. The Red Devils were down and out against Senegal but a late fightback ensured they carried on their World Cup run. The winner of this contest will go onto play Spain. Check play-by-play updates for USA vs BEL, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, right here

LIVE UPDATES

7 Jul 2026, 03:58:55 am IST USA Vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: All Eyes On Flo Balogun All eyes will be on USA teamsheet and Flo Balogun after the USMNT forward's red card was rescinded by FIFA. Football leaders questioned the World Cup’s integrity on a chaotic and unprecedented day in the event’s modern history Monday. The furor centered on a phone call that President Donald Trump made last week to FIFA head Gianni Infantino to make the case that U.S. striker Folarin Balogun should not have been suspended for Monday’s matchup with Belgium because of a red card in a game last week. FIFA lifted the suspension and cleared Balogun to play.