USA Vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026: USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Ruled Out Due To Calf Injury

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American coach Maurice Pochettino made the announcement during an interview with Fox about 90 minutes before the kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle

Christian Pulisic
USMNT captain Christian Pulisic Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Christian Pulisic to miss AUS vs USA World Cup match because of calf injury

  • American coach Maurice Pochettino made the announcement during an interview

  • Pulisic had trained on his own in the leadup to the game against Australia

U.S. star Christian Pulisic will miss Friday’s World Cup match against Australia because of a calf injury.

American coach Maurice Pochettino made the announcement during an interview with Fox about 90 minutes before the kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle.

ALSO READ | USA Vs AUS LIVE Score

The move is a setback for a U.S. team riding high after defeating Paraguay 4-1 in its first game one week ago.

Pulisic left the game at halftime. Pochettino said the 27-year-old attacker was kicked in the back of his left calf during a training session ahead of the game and felt tightness during the match.

Pulisic trained on his own in the leadup to the game against Australia.

Pulisic has 33 goals in 87 international appearances. Pepi was the only addition to the U.S. starting lineup.

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