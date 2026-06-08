FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Teams, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Switzerland are the highest-ranked team in Group B and enter the World Cup as favourites to finish top
Canada will enjoy home advantage, with two of their three group-stage matches scheduled in Canadian cities
The top two teams and the eight best third-placed sides across all groups will advance to the Round of 32
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on June 12, and Group B has emerged as one of the most intriguing sections in the expanded 48-team tournament.
Featuring co-hosts Canada, European sides Switzerland and Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Asian champions Qatar, the group offers a fascinating mix of styles, experience, and ambitions.
While Switzerland enter as the highest-ranked team in the group, Canada will enjoy strong home support as they look to reach the knockout stage on home soil.
Bosnia & Herzegovina are making their first World Cup appearance since 2014 and will play the group B opener against Canada on June 13. On the other hand, Qatar are hoping to improve on their disappointing debut campaign in 2022.
Group B
Group B consists of four teams from three different confederations: Canada (CONCACAF), Switzerland (UEFA), Bosnia & Herzegovina (UEFA), and Qatar (AFC). The matches will be played across venues in Canada and the United States.
The group appears evenly balanced. Switzerland have a strong record of reaching the knockout rounds, Canada possess home advantage, Bosnia have quality and momentum after qualification, and Qatar arrive with valuable tournament experience from recent years.
Teams
Canada
The co-hosts return to the World Cup after competing in Qatar 2022. Led by stars such as Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, Canada will be aiming to reach the knockout stage for the first time in their history.
Switzerland
The Swiss are the highest-ranked side in the group and have consistently performed well at major tournaments. Their blend of experience and tactical discipline makes them a serious contender to top Group B.
Bosnia & Herzegovina
Bosnia return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014. They earned plenty of praise during qualification and could be one of the tournament's dark horses.
Qatar
After a difficult home World Cup campaign in 2022, Qatar have another opportunity to prove themselves on the global stage and compete for a place in the knockout rounds.
Format
The 2026 World Cup is the first edition to feature 48 teams. The teams are divided into 12 groups of four. Each side plays three group-stage matches. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, advance to the Round of 32.
This new format increases the number of matches and gives more teams a realistic chance of progressing beyond the group stage.
Group Favourites
Switzerland enter the tournament as the favourites to win Group B thanks to their experience and consistent performances at major competitions. Statistical projections and pre-tournament forecasts also place them at the top of the group.
Canada are widely viewed as the second-strongest team, boosted by home support and a talented generation of players. Bosnia & Herzegovina are capable of causing an upset, while Qatar will need a strong start if they are to challenge for qualification.
Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|June 12, 2026
|Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina
|Toronto
|June 13, 2026
|Qatar vs Switzerland
|Santa Clara
|June 18, 2026
|Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina
|Seattle
|June 18, 2026
|Canada vs Qatar
|Vancouver
|June 24, 2026
|Switzerland vs Canada
|Vancouver
|June 24, 2026
|Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar
|Seattle
Live Streaming Details
Who has taken the broadcasting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the broadcasting and streaming rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast in India?
In India, fans can watch the live telecast of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Unite8 Sports television channels.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming in India exclusively on the Zee5 digital platform.