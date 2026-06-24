Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Prediction, Likely XIs, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Here's the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's Group B fixture between Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar

Qatar Vs Switzerland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026
Qatar's Pedro Miguel, yells as he celebrates after teammate Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi, scored his sides first goal during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Qatar and Switzerland in Santa Clara. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Bosnia & Herzegovina take on Qatar in their fina Group B match in Seattle

  • Both teams are still alive in the tournament and can progress to the Round of 32

  • QAT were thumped 6-0 by CAN in their previous game

Seattle Stadium will witness it final matchweek match in Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the reigning Asian champions, Qatar, will face off against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Thursday, June 25 (IST).

Following the completion of two Matchweeks in Group B, all four teams are still vying for a place in the knockout stages. Canada and Switzerland are at the top of the group, each accumulating four points, while Qatar and Bosnia & Herzegovina sit at the bottom with only one point to their names.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will look to end their barren run and secure a victory against the struggling Qataris. BIH had held to a 1-0 lead against Canada before Larin scored an equalizer late on. They will require a victory and hope CAN vs SUI result goes their way if they are to progress to the Round of 32.

The current Asian champions faced one of their most significant losses in the FIFA World Cup 2026, suffering a 6-0 defeat to Canada after being reduced to nine men. Qatar are still alive in the group thanks to their vital point against the Swiss in their opening game.

Related Content
Switzerland's Johan Manzambi, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal against Bosnia during the World Cup Group B soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2026. - (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Bosnian fans cheer on their team during the second half of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto on Friday, June 12, 2026 - Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Canada's Cyle Larin (9) celebrates after scoring his sides first goal of the game with Promise David (24) in the second half of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. - (AP Photo/Sam Balkansky)
Switzerland starting eleven pose for a team picture before an international friendly soccer game against Australia Saturday, June 6, 2026, in San Diego - (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Total games – 02

  • Bosnia won – 00

  • Qatar won – 01

  • Matches drawn – 01

Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Seattle, Washington, USA

  • Stadium: Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field)

  • Date: Wednesday, June 24 (25 June in India)

  • Kick-off time: 12:30 a.m. IST

Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: Prediction

Qatar stand a meagre 12% chance against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Group B match with the European nation handed 70% chance of victory by Google. 18% chance is for draw.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely XIs

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Vasilj; Dedić, Katić, Hadžikadunić, Kolašinac; Bajraktarević, Tahirović, Šunjić, Memić; Demirović, Džeko.

Qatar: Abunada; Al Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, Al Brake; Gaber, Fathy, Laye; Edmilson, Abdurisag, Afif.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

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