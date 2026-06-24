Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Prediction, Likely XIs, H2H - All You Need To Know

Bosnia & Herzegovina take on Qatar in their fina Group B match in Seattle
Both teams are still alive in the tournament and can progress to the Round of 32
QAT were thumped 6-0 by CAN in their previous game
Seattle Stadium will witness it final matchweek match in Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the reigning Asian champions, Qatar, will face off against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Thursday, June 25 (IST).
Following the completion of two Matchweeks in Group B, all four teams are still vying for a place in the knockout stages. Canada and Switzerland are at the top of the group, each accumulating four points, while Qatar and Bosnia & Herzegovina sit at the bottom with only one point to their names.
Bosnia and Herzegovina will look to end their barren run and secure a victory against the struggling Qataris. BIH had held to a 1-0 lead against Canada before Larin scored an equalizer late on. They will require a victory and hope CAN vs SUI result goes their way if they are to progress to the Round of 32.
The current Asian champions faced one of their most significant losses in the FIFA World Cup 2026, suffering a 6-0 defeat to Canada after being reduced to nine men. Qatar are still alive in the group thanks to their vital point against the Swiss in their opening game.
Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total games – 02
Bosnia won – 00
Qatar won – 01
Matches drawn – 01
Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Seattle, Washington, USA
Stadium: Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field)
Date: Wednesday, June 24 (25 June in India)
Kick-off time: 12:30 a.m. IST
Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: Prediction
Qatar stand a meagre 12% chance against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Group B match with the European nation handed 70% chance of victory by Google. 18% chance is for draw.
Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely XIs
Bosnia & Herzegovina: Vasilj; Dedić, Katić, Hadžikadunić, Kolašinac; Bajraktarević, Tahirović, Šunjić, Memić; Demirović, Džeko.
Qatar: Abunada; Al Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, Al Brake; Gaber, Fathy, Laye; Edmilson, Abdurisag, Afif.
Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.