Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Round Of 32 Spot Up For Grabs In Group B

Welcome to our live coverage of the high-stakes, win-or-go-home FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B finale between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar at Seattle Stadium. The equation tonight is brutally simple: tied on one point each, a draw eliminates both teams, meaning only a victory keeps their World Cup dreams alive. And history offers little comfort as this marks the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides following a decades-old win (2-1 in 2000) and a goalless draw for Qatar in the friendlies. Legendary veterans Edin Dzeko and Akram Afif will once again lead the frontline for Zmajevi (The Dragons) and Al-Annabi (The Maroons), respectively. Also, spare a moment for the two men tasked to lead the teams to success: Sergej Barbarez and Julen Lopetegui. In a concurrent fixture, leaders Switzerland face co-hosts Canada to decide Group B winners. Follow the BIH vs QAT Group B match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Jun 2026, 11:41:30 pm IST Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

24 Jun 2026, 11:21:26 pm IST Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Group Stage (Group B) Kickoff Time: 12:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on June 25) Venue: Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field), Seattle, Washington, USA