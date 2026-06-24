Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Round Of 32 Spot Up For Grabs In Group B

Bosnia's Ermin Mahmic (26) center celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Bosnia in Inglewood. AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Welcome to our live coverage of the high-stakes, win-or-go-home FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B finale between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar at Seattle Stadium. The equation tonight is brutally simple: tied on one point each, a draw eliminates both teams, meaning only a victory keeps their World Cup dreams alive. And history offers little comfort as this marks the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides following a decades-old win (2-1 in 2000) and a goalless draw for Qatar in the friendlies. Legendary veterans Edin Dzeko and Akram Afif will once again lead the frontline for Zmajevi (The Dragons) and Al-Annabi (The Maroons), respectively. Also, spare a moment for the two men tasked to lead the teams to success: Sergej Barbarez and Julen Lopetegui. In a concurrent fixture, leaders Switzerland face co-hosts Canada to decide Group B winners. Follow the BIH vs QAT Group B match with us.
LIVE UPDATES
Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026
Stage: Group Stage (Group B)
Kickoff Time: 12:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on June 25)
Venue: Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field), Seattle, Washington, USA
Bosnia & Herzegovina Vs Qatar LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar face-off in the Group B finale. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Seattle Stadium.