Switzerland Vs Canada LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Murat Yakin Confident Of Securing Another Victory

Switzerland's Johan Manzambi (9) front and other teammates wave to fans after the end of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Bosnia in Inglewood.

Switzerland's Johan Manzambi (9) front and other teammates wave to fans after the end of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Switzerland and Bosnia in Inglewood. Gregory Bull/AP Photo

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as co-hosts Canada face Switzerland at a rocking BC Place in Vancouver for a high-stakes, winner-take-all final Group B matchday. With both teams sitting on four points, Canada lead on goal difference (+6) ahead of the Swiss (+3), meaning a draw locks down first place for the hosts, while Switzerland must win outright to claim the top seed. Meanwhile, the group's simultaneous clash features Bosnia and Herzegovina squaring off against Qatar in Seattle, USA. Both sides have n one point each and need a desperate victory to keep their tournament alive. Under the expanded 48-team format, the top two teams from each group automatically book a ticket to the Round of 32 alongside the eight best third-placed finishers, meaning every single goal scored across both stadiums today will shape or reshape live standings and decide who survive this brutal qualification run in. Follow SUI vs CAN Group B match live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Jun 2026, 11:40:44 pm IST Switzerland Vs Canada LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

24 Jun 2026, 11:20:02 pm IST Switzerland Vs Canada LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage: Group Stage (Group B, Matchday 3) Kickoff Time: 12:00 PM local time (PDT) / 12:30 AM IST (June 25) Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada Referee: Ramon Abatti