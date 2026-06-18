Switzerland Vs Bosnia LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Switzerland are favourites after creating numerous chances in their opening draw against Qatar and will be eager to secure their first win of the tournament.
Bosnia and Herzegovina proved their resilience against Canada and will rely on a disciplined defensive setup and counter-attacking opportunities.
Expect a closely fought contest, but Switzerland's superior attacking quality and tournament experience could guide them to a narrow 2-1 victory.
Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina head into a crucial Matchday 2 encounter in Group B knowing that a victory could significantly boost their hopes of reaching the Round of 32. Both sides opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns with draws, leaving the group finely still ahead of a contest that could prove decisive in the qualification race.
The Nati showed resilience in their opening match against hosts Qatar, with Breel Embolo calmly converting a 17th-minute penalty to secure a 1-1 draw.
While Switzerland avoided defeat, Murat Yakin's men will know that another draw could leave them with plenty of work to do heading into the final group game against Canada. With experienced players such as Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Embolo leading the charge, the Swiss will be targeting all three points.
Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, also settled for a 1-1 draw in their opener against Canada. Jovo Lukić's 21st-minute strike earned the Dragons a valuable point, but Sergej Barbarez's side will feel this is the perfect opportunity to register their first-ever World Cup victory.
A win would not only put Bosnia in a strong position to advance but also increase the pressure on their rivals in a tightly contested Group B.
With both teams sitting on one point, this fixture has effectively become a must-win encounter if either side wants to take control of its destiny. Another draw would keep qualification hopes alive, but victory could provide the platform needed to reach the Round of 32.
Expect a tense battle between two sides aware of what is at stake as Group B enters its defining phase.
Switzerland Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Previous meetings: 14
Switzerland wins: 2
Draws: 5
Bosnia-Herzegovina wins: 7
Switzerland Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Switzerland enter this crucial Group B encounter as slight favourites against Bosnia and Herzegovina after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Qatar in their opening match. Despite dropping points, the Swiss created numerous chances and looked threatening in attack, suggesting that a stronger finishing display could be enough to secure all three points.
With both teams sitting on one point, Switzerland know that a victory would significantly boost their chances of reaching the knockout stage. Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, showed great resilience in their 1-1 draw against Canada and will look to remain compact defensively while relying on the experience of Edin Džeko and quick counter-attacks to trouble the Swiss backline.
The match is expected to be closely contested, but Switzerland's superior attacking quality, tournament experience, and urgency to bounce back should ultimately make the difference. A hard-fought 2-1 victory for Switzerland appears to be the most likely outcome, with Breel Embolo once again expected to play a key role in attack.
Switzerland Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Switzerland Predicted XIs:
Kobel (GK); Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Amdouni
Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XIs:
Vasilj (GK); Burnic, Gigovic, Muharemovic, Memic; Celik, Basic, Bajraktarevic; Mahmic, Demirovic, Bazdar
Switzerland Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Inglewood, USA
Stadium: Los Angeles Stadium
Date: Friday, 19 June
Kick-off Time: 19/06/2026 – 12:30 AM (IST)
Switzerland Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Switzerland Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina,FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Switzerland
Switzerland:
Goalkeepers
Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin.
Defenders
Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez, Silvan Widmer, Cédric Zesiger, Eray Cömert, Ulisses Garcia, Lucas Blondel, Becir Omeragic.
Midfielders
Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Filip Ugrinic.
Forwards
Breel Embolo, Zeki Amdouni, Noah Okafor, Joel Monteiro, Kwadwo Duah, Albian Hajdari.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Goalkeepers
Nikola Vasilj, Osman Hadžikić, Martin Zlomislić.
Defenders
Nidal Čelik, Amar Dedić, Dennis Hadžikadunić, Nikola Katić, Sead Kolašinac, Tarik Muharemović, Nihad Mujakić, Stjepan Radeljić.
Midfielders
Kerim Alajbegović, Esmir Bajraktarević, Ivan Bašić, Dženis Burnić, Armin Gigović, Amir Hadžiahmetović, Ermin Mahmić, Amar Memić, Ivan Šunjić, Benjamin Tahirović.
Forwards
Samed Baždar, Ermedin Demirović, Edin Džeko, Jovo Lukić, Haris Tabaković.