Canada Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction - All You Need To Know

Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina will face off in the third match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations.
The Canucks will enjoy home support at Toronto Stadium, carrying an impressive record of 18 wins, nine draws and just one defeat in their last 28 home matches.
Bosnia & Herzegovina, appearing in only their second World Cup, arrive with confidence after overcoming Wales and Italy on penalties during qualification.
Canada will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday. Les Rouges will have the advantage of home support as they play their tournament opener at Toronto Stadium in Canada.
Head coach Jesse Marsch will be hoping his Canucks side make a strong start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign when they take on Sergej Barbarez's Bosnia and Herzegovina. Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland and Qatar form Group B.
This will be the first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations. Canada are appearing in just their third World Cup after previous qualifications in 1986 and 2022, while Bosnia and Herzegovina's Zlatni Ljiljani (Golden Lilies) are featuring in only their second edition, having made their tournament debut in 2014. With both sides eager to make history, an intriguing contest awaits in the group-stage opener.
Canada Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
This is the first time that both the nations would be competing against each other and they have no specific historical head-to-head matches or past fixtures.
Mexico Vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Canada boast one of the strongest home records in international football, remaining nearly unbeatable on their own turf with 18 wins, nine draws and just one defeat in their last 28 home matches.
While Bosnia and Herzegovina cannot be underestimated after eliminating Wales and Italy on penalties en route to qualification, the Zlatni Ljiljani are known for their disciplined defensive setup and ability to grind out results.
Despite that, Les Rouges enter the contest as favourites and are expected to make a winning start to their World Cup campaign.
Canada Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Canada Predicted XIs:
Crepeau (GK); Johnston, de Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea, Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; David, Larin.
Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XIs:
Vasilj (GK); Burnic, Gigovic, Muharemovic, Memic; Celik, Basic, Bajraktarevic; Mahmic, Demirovic, Bazdar
Canada’s task is made more challenging by the probable absence of Alphonso Davies from the starting lineup as he continues his recovery from a hamstring complaint. The Bayern Munich left back is undoubtedly his side’s talisman.
Canada Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Toronto, Canada
Stadium: BMO Field (Toronto Stadium)
Date: Friday, 12 June
Kick-off Time: 13/06/2026 – 12:30 AM (IST)
Canada Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Canada Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina,FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Canada
Goalkeepers
Maxime Crépeau, Dayne St. Clair, Owen Goodman.
Defenders
Alphonso Davies, Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Moïse Bombito, Richie Laryea, Joel Waterman, Niko Sigur, Alfie Jones, Luc de Fougerolles.
Midfielders
Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Jonathan Osorio, Mathieu Choinière, Ali Ahmed, Nathan Saliba, Marcelo Flores, Jacob Shaffelburg, Liam Millar, Tajon Buchanan.
Forwards
Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Promise David, Tani Oluwaseyi.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Goalkeepers
Nikola Vasilj, Osman Hadžikić, Martin Zlomislić.
Defenders
Nidal Čelik, Amar Dedić, Dennis Hadžikadunić, Nikola Katić, Sead Kolašinac, Tarik Muharemović, Nihad Mujakić, Stjepan Radeljić.
Midfielders
Kerim Alajbegović, Esmir Bajraktarević, Ivan Bašić, Dženis Burnić, Armin Gigović, Amir Hadžiahmetović, Ermin Mahmić, Amar Memić, Ivan Šunjić, Benjamin Tahirović.
Forwards
Samed Baždar, Ermedin Demirović, Edin Džeko, Jovo Lukić, Haris Tabaković.