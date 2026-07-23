Ind vs zim who is ashok sharma indias new pace sensation

Who Is Ashok Sharma? Meet India's New Pace Sensation

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 23 July 2026 6:36 pm

From a small village in Rajasthan to the international stage, Ashok Sharma's rise has been nothing short of remarkable. Here's everything you need to know about the 24-year-old tearaway pacer who has earned his maiden India cap

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 23 July 2026 6:36 pm

India handed Rajasthan pacer Ashok Sharma his international debut in the first T20I against Zimbabwe after Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first in Harare. Photo: X/BCCI