Who Is Ashok Sharma? Meet India's New Pace Sensation

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Outlook Sports Desk
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From a small village in Rajasthan to the international stage, Ashok Sharma's rise has been nothing short of remarkable. Here's everything you need to know about the 24-year-old tearaway pacer who has earned his maiden India cap

Who Is Ashok Sharma
India handed Rajasthan pacer Ashok Sharma his international debut in the first T20I against Zimbabwe after Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first in Harare. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India handed Rajasthan pacer Ashok Sharma his international debut in the first T20I against Zimbabwe after Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first in Harare

  • The 24-year-old farmer's son from Jaipur earned his maiden India call-up after a record-breaking Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, where he picked up 22 wickets for Rajasthan

  • Sharma impressed for Gujarat Titans in the IPL under Ashish Nehra and has emerged as one of India's fastest bowlers, clocking 154.2 kph during the tournament

India handed Ashok Sharma his international debut for the Men in Blue against Zimbabwe in the first T20I at Harare Sports Club, Harare, today (July 23, 2026). Visiting captain Shreya Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first, looking to exploit any early moisture or fresh movement from the track.

At the toss, Iyer said the pacers can anticipate some bounce, while his opposite number Sikandar Raza hinted at a lot of runs.

Check out the live score of IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I here.

IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Who Is Ashok Sharma?

A 24-year-old tearaway fast bowler from Rampura, Rajasthan, Ashok Sharma shared the new ball with fellow rookie Mayank Yadav. In doing so, the young speedster completed a dream journey, rising from a small village in Jaipur, straight to international cricket, representing the World Champions.

Related Content
Shreyas Iyer asks India to be fearless ahead of the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe on Thursday, July 23. - X/BCCI
There is no probability of rain in the 1st T20I between India and Zimbabwe on Thursday, July 20. - AP Photo
IND vs ENG 1st T20 Match 2026: India lock horns against England. - Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer says its important to back players that won us the World Cup on Sooryavanshi's debut debate. - File

Sharma, a farmer's son, initially grabbed the national selectors' attention during the domestic season, where he shattered the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy record by claiming 22 wickets for Rajasthan.

The blistering form fast-tracked the right-arm pacer into the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played for the Gujarat Titans under the watchful guidance of head coach and former India pacer Ashish Nehra.

Known for his relentless aggression and stated desire to hit 160 kph, Sharma locked down his reputation as one of India's premier raw talents by clocking a delivery at 154.2 kph during the IPL tournament.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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