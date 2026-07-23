Who Is Ashok Sharma? Meet India's New Pace Sensation

India handed Rajasthan pacer Ashok Sharma his international debut in the first T20I against Zimbabwe after Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first in Harare
The 24-year-old farmer's son from Jaipur earned his maiden India call-up after a record-breaking Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, where he picked up 22 wickets for Rajasthan
Sharma impressed for Gujarat Titans in the IPL under Ashish Nehra and has emerged as one of India's fastest bowlers, clocking 154.2 kph during the tournament
India handed Ashok Sharma his international debut for the Men in Blue against Zimbabwe in the first T20I at Harare Sports Club, Harare, today (July 23, 2026). Visiting captain Shreya Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first, looking to exploit any early moisture or fresh movement from the track.
At the toss, Iyer said the pacers can anticipate some bounce, while his opposite number Sikandar Raza hinted at a lot of runs.
IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Who Is Ashok Sharma?
A 24-year-old tearaway fast bowler from Rampura, Rajasthan, Ashok Sharma shared the new ball with fellow rookie Mayank Yadav. In doing so, the young speedster completed a dream journey, rising from a small village in Jaipur, straight to international cricket, representing the World Champions.
Sharma, a farmer's son, initially grabbed the national selectors' attention during the domestic season, where he shattered the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy record by claiming 22 wickets for Rajasthan.
The blistering form fast-tracked the right-arm pacer into the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played for the Gujarat Titans under the watchful guidance of head coach and former India pacer Ashish Nehra.
Known for his relentless aggression and stated desire to hit 160 kph, Sharma locked down his reputation as one of India's premier raw talents by clocking a delivery at 154.2 kph during the IPL tournament.