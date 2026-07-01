IND Vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: All Eyes On Indian XI; Toss Coming Up Shortly From Riverside Ground

IND Vs ENG Live Score, 1st T20I: Will India Play Young Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Today's Match
See, you never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment in terms of what we are going to do. Because this is very private. This is something that we discuss in the team. We can't let everyone know about what combination we are going to play and let the opponents know that this is going to happen. So, definitely, he is a brilliant prodigy. And whenever he gets an opportunity to play, definitely, he will do brilliant." - IND captain Shreyas Iyer.
IND Vs ENG Live Score, 1st T20I: England Playing XI Out
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood