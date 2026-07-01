IND Vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: All Eyes On Indian XI; Toss Coming Up Shortly From Riverside Ground

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Published at:

IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st T20 2026 Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led India take on Harry Brook's England in the first T20 at the Riverside Ground on Wednesday. Catch play-by-play updates of IND vs ENG face off on Wednesday, July 1, right here

india vs ireland t20i series 2026 wrap
Shreyas Iyer addresses team India cricketers in team huddle during Ireland T20I series. BCCI/X
IND vs ENG 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer's Indian team is set to face Harry Brook's England in the opening match of the five-match T20I series at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. The visiting team is arriving after a disappointing defeat to Ireland, having lost the series 2-0. This severe outcome has made Shreyas Iyer and his squad realize that no series in international cricket can be taken lightly; complacency can result in severe consequences. Both the bowling and batting units of India appeared to be underwhelming. Catch play-by-play updates of IND vs ENG face off on Wednesday, July 1, right here
LIVE UPDATES

IND Vs ENG Live Score, 1st T20I: Will India Play Young Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Today's Match

See, you never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment in terms of what we are going to do. Because this is very private. This is something that we discuss in the team. We can't let everyone know about what combination we are going to play and let the opponents know that this is going to happen. So, definitely, he is a brilliant prodigy. And whenever he gets an opportunity to play, definitely, he will do brilliant." - IND captain Shreyas Iyer.

IND Vs ENG Live Score, 1st T20I: England Playing XI Out

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories