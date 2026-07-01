IND Vs ENG LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: All Eyes On Indian XI; Toss Coming Up Shortly From Riverside Ground

See, you never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment in terms of what we are going to do. Because this is very private. This is something that we discuss in the team. We can't let everyone know about what combination we are going to play and let the opponents know that this is going to happen. So, definitely, he is a brilliant prodigy. And whenever he gets an opportunity to play, definitely, he will do brilliant." - IND captain Shreyas Iyer.