Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Yan Diomande, Enner Valencia Given Start

Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the international friendly soccer match between France and Ivory Coast in Nantes, France. AP Photo

Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Ivory Coast vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match at the Philadelphia Stadium on June 15, Monday. Ivory Coast and Ecuador open their Group E campaigns at Philadelphia Stadium, eager to gain momentum in a competitive bracket that also includes Germany and Curaçao. Ivory Coast, managed by Emerse Fae, return to the global stage for the first time in 12 years. Riding the confidence of their recent continental triumph, the Elephants feature a balanced roster led by captain Franck Kessié in midfield, alongside the dynamic attacking threat of Amad Diallo. Their tactical approach emphasizes physical robustness and seasoned experience. Opposite them, Ecuador enter under the guidance of Argentine coach Sebastián Beccacece. Known for an aggressive, defensive-minded system that conceded remarkably few goals during qualifying, La Tri relies on the midfield engine of Moisés Caicedo and the defensive stability of Willian Pacho. Veteran striker Enner Valencia, appearing in his third World Cup, remains the focal point of their attack. With both teams prioritizing defensive discipline while searching for a clinical edge, this opener is expected to be a high-intensity, tactical contest where a single moment of individual brilliance could decide the outcome. Follow play-by-play updates of the CIV vs ECU match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Jun 2026, 04:24:55 am IST Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: ECU's Starting XI Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Joel Ordonez; Alan Minda, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Pedro Vite; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, John Yeboah. SUBs: Gonzalo Valle, Moises Ramirez, Felix Torres, Jackson Porozo, Yaimar Medina, Angelo Preciado, Anthony Valencia, Denil Castillo, Jordy Alcivar, Pervis Estupinan, Jeremy Arevalo, Jordy Caicedo, Kendry Paez, Kevin Rodriguez, Nilson Angulo.

15 Jun 2026, 04:24:01 am IST Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: CIV's Starting XI Yahia Fofana; Guela Doue, Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan; Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie; Yan Diomande, Bazoumana Toure, Nicolas Pepe; Elye Wahi. SUB: Alban Lafont, Mohamed Kone, Christopher Operi, Evan Ndicka, Odilon Kossounou, Ousmane Diomande, Amad Diallo, Christ Inao Oulai, Ibrahim Sangare, Jean Michael Seri, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Evann Guessand, Oumar Diakite, Parfait Guiagon, Simon Adingra

15 Jun 2026, 04:10:02 am IST Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Build Up To The Competition Leading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both Ivory Coast and Ecuador utilized strategic friendly matches to fine-tune their squads and build momentum ahead of the tournament's group stage. The Ivory Coast national team, guided by their recent continental success, maintained a high level of intensity in their pre-tournament preparations. In a major morale-boosting performance, the Elephants achieved a notable 2-1 victory over France in Nantes in early June. This upset was defined by their disciplined defensive structure and clinical attacking transitions, with goals from Guéla Doué and Amad Diallo proving the difference. Earlier in the year, they also demonstrated their capability against European opposition by defeating Scotland 1-0 in April, courtesy of a goal by Nicolas Pépé, further solidifying their reputation as a resilient and competitive side entering the global stage. Ecuador’s path to the tournament was characterized by a focus on consistency and defensive stability under coach Sebastián Beccacece. Heading into the World Cup, La Tri extended an impressive 19-match unbeaten streak, underscoring the tactical progress made under Beccacece’s tenure. Their final preparations included a dominant 3-0 victory over Guatemala, where Jordy Caicedo, Nilson Angulo, and Pervis Estupiñán all found the back of the net. While the team showed occasional difficulty in finalizing scoring opportunities during these matches, their ability to remain compact and capitalize on set-pieces established a reliable identity that they aimed to carry into their opening Group E encounters.

15 Jun 2026, 03:53:53 am IST Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: ECU's Squad Goalkeepers Hernán Galíndez, Gonzalo Valle, Moisés Ramírez Defenders Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Joel Ordóñez, Félix Torres, Pervis Estupiñán, Ángelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo Midfielders Moisés Caicedo, Jordy Alcívar, Denil Castillo, Alan Franco, Pedro Vite, Kendry Páez, Yaimar Medina Forwards Kevin Rodríguez, Anthony Valencia, Enner Valencia, Jordy Caicedo, Jeremy Arévalo, Gonzalo Plata, Alan Minda, John Yeboah, Nilson Angulo

15 Jun 2026, 03:41:20 am IST Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: CIV's Squad Goalkeepers Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Koné, Alban Lafont Defenders Emmanuel Agbadou, Clément Akpa, Ousmane Diomandé, Guéla Doué, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Wilfried Singo Midfielders Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulaï, Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, Jean-Mickaël Seri Forwards Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakité, Yan Diomandé, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pépé, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi

15 Jun 2026, 03:27:47 am IST Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

15 Jun 2026, 03:17:52 am IST Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026 Kick-off Time: 07:00 PM (Local Philadelphia Time) / 04:30 AM IST (Monday, June 15) Venue: Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania