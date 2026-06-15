Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Yan Diomande, Enner Valencia Given Start

Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: ECU's Starting XI
Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Joel Ordonez; Alan Minda, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Pedro Vite; Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia, John Yeboah.
SUBs: Gonzalo Valle, Moises Ramirez, Felix Torres, Jackson Porozo, Yaimar Medina, Angelo Preciado, Anthony Valencia, Denil Castillo, Jordy Alcivar, Pervis Estupinan, Jeremy Arevalo, Jordy Caicedo, Kendry Paez, Kevin Rodriguez, Nilson Angulo.
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: CIV's Starting XI
Yahia Fofana; Guela Doue, Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan; Seko Fofana, Franck Kessie; Yan Diomande, Bazoumana Toure, Nicolas Pepe; Elye Wahi.
SUB: Alban Lafont, Mohamed Kone, Christopher Operi, Evan Ndicka, Odilon Kossounou, Ousmane Diomande, Amad Diallo, Christ Inao Oulai, Ibrahim Sangare, Jean Michael Seri, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Evann Guessand, Oumar Diakite, Parfait Guiagon, Simon Adingra
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Build Up To The Competition
Leading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, both Ivory Coast and Ecuador utilized strategic friendly matches to fine-tune their squads and build momentum ahead of the tournament's group stage.
The Ivory Coast national team, guided by their recent continental success, maintained a high level of intensity in their pre-tournament preparations. In a major morale-boosting performance, the Elephants achieved a notable 2-1 victory over France in Nantes in early June. This upset was defined by their disciplined defensive structure and clinical attacking transitions, with goals from Guéla Doué and Amad Diallo proving the difference. Earlier in the year, they also demonstrated their capability against European opposition by defeating Scotland 1-0 in April, courtesy of a goal by Nicolas Pépé, further solidifying their reputation as a resilient and competitive side entering the global stage.
Ecuador’s path to the tournament was characterized by a focus on consistency and defensive stability under coach Sebastián Beccacece. Heading into the World Cup, La Tri extended an impressive 19-match unbeaten streak, underscoring the tactical progress made under Beccacece’s tenure. Their final preparations included a dominant 3-0 victory over Guatemala, where Jordy Caicedo, Nilson Angulo, and Pervis Estupiñán all found the back of the net. While the team showed occasional difficulty in finalizing scoring opportunities during these matches, their ability to remain compact and capitalize on set-pieces established a reliable identity that they aimed to carry into their opening Group E encounters.
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: ECU's Squad
Goalkeepers
Hernán Galíndez, Gonzalo Valle, Moisés Ramírez
Defenders
Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapié, Joel Ordóñez, Félix Torres, Pervis Estupiñán, Ángelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo
Midfielders
Moisés Caicedo, Jordy Alcívar, Denil Castillo, Alan Franco, Pedro Vite, Kendry Páez, Yaimar Medina
Forwards
Kevin Rodríguez, Anthony Valencia, Enner Valencia, Jordy Caicedo, Jeremy Arévalo, Gonzalo Plata, Alan Minda, John Yeboah, Nilson Angulo
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: CIV's Squad
Goalkeepers
Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Koné, Alban Lafont
Defenders
Emmanuel Agbadou, Clément Akpa, Ousmane Diomandé, Guéla Doué, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Wilfried Singo
Midfielders
Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulaï, Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré, Jean-Mickaël Seri
Forwards
Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakité, Yan Diomandé, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pépé, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026
Kick-off Time: 07:00 PM (Local Philadelphia Time) / 04:30 AM IST (Monday, June 15)
Venue: Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Ivory Coast Vs Ecuador LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog Ivory Coast and Ecuador face-off in the Group E second match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Levi's Stadium.