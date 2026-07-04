At Mount Rushmore, Trump Touts America, Warns Of 'Communist Menace'

President Donald Trump marked the US 250th anniversary at Mount Rushmore on Friday amid low approval ratings and political anxiety.
Trump used the South Dakota platform to pressure Senate Republicans over their failure to pass the voting-related Save America Act.
The event featured the return of fireworks to the historic site for the first time in six years despite wildfire and drought risks.
President Donald Trump celebrated the 250th anniversary of the US at Mount Rushmore on Friday ahead of the July 4 holiday. The event occurred amid low approval ratings and political anxiety over his economic agenda and the war with Iran, Bloomberg reported.
"Tonight, we come to this beautiful mountain, and it is beautiful to express our gratitude to those who made it possible, starting with the four men most responsible for reaching this milestone more than any others," Trump said.
The memorial serves as the backdrop for the festivities. The 60-foot carveouts feature George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.
Political Demands And Clashes
The president demanded legislative action. He clashed with Senate Republicans over their failure to pass the controversial voting-related Save America Act.
Trump was greeted at Ellsworth Air Force Base by Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Before the president landed, the new Air Force One, donated by Qatar, and Marine One performed flyovers above Mount Rushmore.
He used the platform to pressure lawmakers on his legislative priorities. "[W]e can only lose the midterms if we allow ourselves to lose the midterms — if we are foolish," Trump said.
Ambitions For The Mountain
Trump seeks a permanent memorial. Former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem previously said Trump told her it was his "dream" to be memorialised on Mount Rushmore.
Representative Anna Paulina Luna sponsored a bill in 2025 to add Trump's likeness to the monument. The legislation has seen no movement in the House. Meanwhile, critics accused Trump of hijacking the non-partisan 250th anniversary festivities to promote a partisan agenda.
He recently compared his achievements to Theodore Roosevelt's at a library dedication in North Dakota. Trump also turned a National Mall fair launch into a campaign-style rally last week. At the rally on the Mall, he declared that "America is back," defended the Iran war and insisted that energy prices — which spiked with the conflict — would soon drop. Trump has long seen himself as indistinguishable from his policies — insisting he is the only president who can ensure America’s future greatness.
Rhetoric And Environmental Risks
Fireworks returned to the site. The event featured the first pyrotechnics display at the location in six years, despite wildfire risks, a drought and above-average temperatures.
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, head of the National Park Service, introduced Trump at the event.
"A generation after we fought and won the Cold War against the menace of communism, there is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success," Trump said.
The rhetoric echoed his 2020 Mount Rushmore speech, which decried left-wing extremism during the Covid-19 pandemic. Trump plans to return to Washington for July 4 festivities, promising the world's largest fireworks display despite predicted scorching temperatures. Trump joked this week that would have no impact on his plans.