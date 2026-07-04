At Mount Rushmore, Trump Touts America, Warns Of 'Communist Menace'

He recently compared his achievements to Theodore Roosevelt's at a library dedication in North Dakota. Trump also turned a National Mall fair launch into a campaign-style rally last week. At the rally on the Mall, he declared that "America is back," defended the Iran war and insisted that energy prices — which spiked with the conflict — would soon drop. Trump has long seen himself as indistinguishable from his policies — insisting he is the only president who can ensure America’s future greatness.