‘Every Voter Had Photo ID’: Trump Cites India, Renews Push For SAVE America Act

Donald Trump cited CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s reported question on how US elections can be conducted without mandatory photo identification and praised India’s voter-ID system.
Trump used India’s election process to make the case for the SAVE America Act, which seeks proof of citizenship and voter-ID requirements for federal elections.
The White House has highlighted India and Brazil as examples of countries linking voter identification with biometric databases while advocating changes to US election rules.
US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) heaped praise on India’s election system, and recalled Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar questioning lack of voter identification in American polls. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said over 646 million people participated in the recent general elections in India, and yet less than one per cent voted through postal ballots.
Trump said India's chief election commissioner had spoken with officials from his administration earlier this month, and asked how US elections can be held without a valid photo identification card.
Why Is Trump Citing India’s Election System?
The US President made these remarks to drum up support for the SAVE America Act which would require Americans to show proof of citizenship to register to vote, impose a nationwide voter identification requirement and severely limit voting by mail. "Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration – How can you have Elections in the US without a valid Photo ID," Trump wrote.
"India's last Election had 646,000,000 Voters! Less than one per cent voted by mail, and every single Voter had to have a VALID Photo Identity Document." "We need to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, now," he asserted.
Earlier on August 12, Kumar met Gor in Nirvachan Sadan, where both sides “reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening democratic cooperation, in line with the vision set out at IICDEM 2026. They also agreed to work closely together to deepen collaboration on election management and the training of election staff.”
What Is The SAVE America Act?
Trump has been insisting on passing the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, claiming the move would curb electoral fraud. However, both Democrats and Republicans are divided over the issue, and the US Senate adjourned for a five-week recess earlier this month without any concrete steps for its passing.
The White House states, American citizens — and only American citizens — should decide American elections. The Save America Act is a common sense, bipartisan bill that would simply require- a Valid ID before registering to vote in a federal election, proof of citizenship, no mail-in ballots (except for illness, disability, military or travel).
The President is calling on Republicans and Democrats to pass the SAVE America Act. Requirement for Voter I.D. to vote should be something that NO American should oppose.
A fact-sheet on the SAVE America Act on the White House website also noted that India and Brazil have already linked voter identity cards to a biometric database, while the US relies on self-attestation by electors. The bill also seeks to permanently ban men from competing in women's sports, and ban transgender mutilation surgery for children.