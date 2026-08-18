Odisha Floods: 7.85 Lakh Affected, Over 2.77 Lakh Evacuated As Rain Threat Persists

The IMD cautioned fishermen and advised them not to venture into the sea in the North Bay of Bengal and along the coasts of West Bengal, Bangladesh, Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts till August 18. The sea condition is very likely to be rough due to the impact of the depression, it said. The IMD also issued a 'yellow warning' (be aware) of heavy rains for the districts of Bargarh, Subarnapur, Boudh, Puri, Khordha and Nayagarh.