Guru Randhawa Donates Rs 7 Lakh To Build 35 Flood-Proof Homes In Assam

Guru Randhawa donated ₹7 lakh towards 35 flood-proof homes.
Sikh Aid Foundation will build homes across three Upper Assam regions.
Randhawa previously donated ₹5 lakh for emergency Assam flood relief.
Guru Randhawa’s Assam flood relief efforts have taken a step towards long-term rehabilitation, with the Punjabi singer-songwriter partnering with the Sikh Aid Foundation to support families affected by the floods. Randhawa has donated ₹7 lakh towards the construction of 35 permanent, flood-proof homes in Sivasagar, Jorhat and Nepali Khuti in Upper Assam.
The initiative places Randhawa among several public figures who have joined Sikh organisations and relief groups supporting communities affected by the devastating floods. Bollywood actors like Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda, along with digital creators Fukra Insaan and Triggered Insaan, have also contributed to relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Guru Randhawa's Assam flood relief efforts
Guru Randhawa had previously contributed ₹5 lakh to the Hello Life Foundation. The initial donation, organised through digital creator Dimpu Baruah, was used to provide displaced families with essential supplies including food, clothing, medical aid and other necessities.
His latest contribution shifts the focus from immediate relief to permanent rehabilitation. The 35 houses are being planned as elevated, flood-resistant homes designed to provide greater protection to families living in flood-prone areas.
The singer's latest initiative adds to his previous work during natural disasters. During the devastating Punjab floods, Randhawa set up relief camps in Dera Baba Nanak and Dharowali. His team also financed the reconstruction of homes, supplied cattle feed and distributed premium wheat seeds to farmers whose livelihoods had been affected.
Guru Randhawa's previous humanitarian work
Randhawa has also supported relief efforts during other major crises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated ₹20 lakh from his personal savings to the PM-CARES Fund, contributing towards critical healthcare infrastructure.
The latest Guru Randhawa flood relief initiative reflects a broader move towards helping affected families rebuild rather than limiting support to immediate necessities. By supporting the construction of 35 flood-proof homes, the singer and Sikh Aid Foundation are focusing on longer-term safety and stability for communities across Upper Assam.
The initiative will cover affected families in Sivasagar, Jorhat and Nepali Khuti, regions that have faced the impact of the ongoing Assam flood crisis.