Assam Flood Crisis: Death Toll Rises To 99, CM Sarma Reviews Darrang Situation

Assam's flood death toll has reached 99, with over 1.47 lakh people affected across the state
More than 77,000 people remain sheltered in relief camps as rescue and rehabilitation efforts continue
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed relief operations in Darrang and directed officials to strengthen vulnerable embankments
Assam’s ongoing floods have claimed 99 lives as the flood situation in several districts continues to bring grim reports. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that over 2,000 relief distribution centres are now operational across Assam, with support continuing to reach affected communities.
Rescue and relief operations remain underway in the affected areas as district administrations and revenue circles continue to monitor water levels and provide assistance to affected populations in the inundated regions.
Flood Situation Across Assam
The death toll has risen to 99 after another fatality was reported from Golaghat, while more than 1.47 lakh people remain affected, as per PTI. Assam remains the worst-hit state after the floods.
The Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) Assam bulletin released on Saturday said that the floods claimed the lives of 58 men and 23 women, along with 18 children (12 males and 6 females).
Among the hardest-hit areas, Cachar district has recorded 22 deaths, while Sivasagar has reported 10 fatalities. Other severely affected districts include Karimganj (nine deaths), Golaghat (seven deaths), along with casualties reported across Dhemaji, Nagaon, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Karbi Anglong.
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said that MLA Suruj Dehingia and several volunteers are stitching mattresses and pillows to ensure that the affected families have the basic comforts they need.
Margherita assured that the flood situation in Jorhat district is now under control and that the water level is also gradually receding, even as large-scale relief and rehabilitation efforts continue across the affected areas, ANI reported.
CM Reviews Relief Operations
During his visit to Darrang, Sarma said, “Inspected the food being prepared for the flood affected people sheltered in our Relief Camps in Darrang. I have instructed officials to ensure hygiene and correct nutritional standards of the food being offered.”
He had also said that over 77,000 people continue to be sheltered in relief camps as the situation remains under close watch. Rehabilitation and restoration efforts are being stepped up across the affected areas.
Sarma also said that the government is working on a war footing to strengthen vulnerable embankments with geobags in Darrang and protect the district from large-scale flooding. He reviewed the progress on the ground and interacted with locals. The work will be completed in the next few days.
Health and Family Welfare Minister and Guardian Minister of Darrang Ashok Singhal, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister and local MLA Nilima Devi, MLA Paramananda Rajbongshi, the District Commissioner, and officials from the district administration and concerned departments were present during the visit.