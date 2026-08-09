Baramati Aircraft Incident: Trainer Plane Veers Off Runway, 2nd Mishap Since Ajit Pawar's Accident

A Carver Aviation trainer aircraft ran off the runway during a training exercise at Baramati airstrip on Sunday
The aircraft crossed the runway threshold and entered a grassy area; no injuries were reported
The incident comes months after a fatal Baramati plane crash involving former Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
A trainer aircraft operated by a private aviation academy veered off the runway during a training exercise at the Baramati airstrip in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday, police said, as quoted by PTI. No casualties were reported in the incident, which occurred at around 12.30 pm, they said.
The incident is a grim reminder of another incident in which a private charter plane carrying then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed near the Baramati airstrip, killing all on board on January 28.
What Happened At Baramati Airstrip?
On Sunday, the VT-SEX aircraft of Carver Aviation, with a pilot and a cadet onboard, was involved in a runway excursion incident at the Baramati airfield during a training exercise, police officials said.
During the exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a halt at the designated point while taxiing along the runway. It subsequently went around 20 feet beyond the end of the runway and entered the grassy area, they said.
The aircraft had taxied out for the circuit and landing emergencies exercise. It initially lined up at the threshold of Runway 29 and carried out a rejected take-off. Thereafter, the aircraft was lined up at the threshold of Runway 11, where another rejected take-off was carried out, a senior police official said.
"During the course of this exercise, the aircraft could not be brought to a complete stop on the runway and continued beyond the threshold of the runway. Subsequently, it veered off the extended paved surface to the right side beyond the Runway 29 threshold. No injuries have been reported," the official said.
Why Is Baramati Runway Under Scrutiny?
On May 13, a trainer aircraft of another private company made a crash landing near the Baramati airstrip after developing a technical snag. No casualties were reported.
Earlier, Ajit Pawar died on January 28, 2026, when the Learjet 45 carrying him and four others crashed near Baramati airport. The accident prompted the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, India’s statutory body responsible for probing civil aviation accidents, to launch a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to submit its final report on the plane crash that claimed the life of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar by January 2027.
He added that any further action by the government would be taken only after the investigation is completed and the final findings are available.