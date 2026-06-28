France Skydiving Plane Crash Kills All 11 On Board

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Outlook News Desk
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The aircraft, registered in Germany, crashed in a grassy area near the runway of the Nancy-Essey aerodrome

France plane crash
Photo: Mick Bajcar
Summary of this article

  • French skydiving plane crash kills all 11 people onboard.

  • Aircraft crashed near Nancy-Essey aerodrome; investigation has been launched.

  • Victims included five instructors, five students and the pilot.

A civilian aircraft carrying skydivers crashed near the eastern French town of Tomblaine on Sunday, killing all 11 people on board. The disaster is one of France's deadliest light aircraft accidents, AFP reported.

The dead included five instructors, five students and the pilot.

"There were no bystanders among the victims," Yves Seguy, prefect of the eastern department of Meurthe-et-Moselle, said at a press conference.

Details of the Crash

The aircraft, registered in Germany, crashed in a grassy area near the runway of the Nancy-Essey aerodrome. The crash site sits close to a residential area and two roads.

Medical and psychological support teams assisted witnesses and relatives of the victims present at the airfield.

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Investigations and Response

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Amaury Lacote, deputy public prosecutor in the eastern city of Nancy, said a technical investigation had been opened.

Police urged people on the social media platform X to strictly avoid the area around the airport to allow emergency services access.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez was scheduled to visit the crash site in the late afternoon, his staff said.

[This is a developing story]

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