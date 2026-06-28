Ayodhya Donations Case: Police Raids At Houses Of Eight Arrested Accused

Police carried out searches at the houses of eight arrested accused in the Ayodhya donations scam case.
The investigation involves alleged diversion of funds donated for the Ram Temple; incriminating documents and assets were seized during the raids.
The scam has sparked anger among devotees; opposition parties criticise the government while authorities promise a thorough probe.
Police in Ayodhya have conducted raids at the houses of eight individuals arrested in connection with the high-profile donations scam involving the Ram Temple trust.
The raids, carried out early on Saturday morning, targeted properties in Ayodhya, Faizabad, and surrounding districts. According to police sources, the searches were aimed at recovering documents, cash, jewellery, and other assets allegedly acquired through the misappropriation of donations meant for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
The case came to light after complaints that large sums of money donated by devotees for the temple’s construction and maintenance were being diverted for personal use by certain individuals associated with the trust and local administration. The arrested accused include former trust employees, local contractors, and middlemen who allegedly facilitated the scam.
Senior police officials said that during the raids, several incriminating documents, bank transaction records, and property papers were seized. “We are examining the evidence to trace the full money trail and identify any larger conspiracy,” a senior officer said.
The Ayodhya donations case has caused significant outrage among devotees and the public, with many demanding strict action against those involved in misusing sacred funds. The Uttar Pradesh government has promised a thorough and transparent investigation.
Opposition parties have criticised the state administration, alleging that the scam reflects poor oversight and possible political patronage. The BJP, on the other hand, has maintained that the government is committed to taking strict action against the guilty, irrespective of their connections.
The case is being investigated by a special team under the Economic Offences Wing. Further raids and arrests are expected as the probe widens.
This is the latest in a series of financial irregularities cases that have emerged in Ayodhya since the Ram Temple’s consecration, raising questions about transparency in the management of temple donations.