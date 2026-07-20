Aaditya Thackeray Slams Centre over Student Protest Crackdown, Calls It 'Anti-India'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray condemned the central government as anti-India and a dictatorship following the police crackdown on student protesters in New Delhi.
Delhi Police used lathi charges, tear gas, and barricades to halt the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march, detaining founder Abhijeet Dipke.
The protest demanded accountability for the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak scandal following a 21-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk and Dipke.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray condemned the BJP-led central government as 'anti-India' and a 'dictatorship' on July 20, 2026. He spoke out after police cracked down on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' march in New Delhi.
Thackeray criticised the state response on social media platform X. In a sharp critique, he accused the ruling party of avoiding dialogue with the youth regarding systemic educational failures. He said that when the world sees images of police brutality against a peaceful protest, it will realise India is no longer a democracy. Instead, it has been captured by an authoritarian force.
"When a brutal regime points guns towards young Indians who are asking for a better education system, you know that the regime is anti-India," Thackeray said.
Violence on Delhi Streets
Delhi Police cracked down on thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters attempting the 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, 2026. To halt the march, authorities barricaded streets, suspended internet services across central Delhi and closed five metro stations.
When demonstrators attempted to breach security perimeters near Parliament Street and Shastri Bhawan, security forces responded with lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd.
The ensuing clashes left several protesters and police personnel with minor injuries. Authorities detained approximately 10 to 15 demonstrators during the confrontation.
Demands for Education Reform
The 'Chalo Sansad' march demanded accountability for the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak scandal. The demonstration followed a 21-day hunger strike by educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk.
During the agitation, authorities forcefully hospitalised Wangchuk while security personnel allegedly assaulted and detained Dipke, statements which the institution has denied.
Escalating his demands, Thackeray insisted on the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
"I know this is a far shot, but does nobody in the ruling regime have interest in education? Do they not have friends/ family stuck in this rotten system? Change the system and change the incompetent minister Pradhan who couldn't manage his department! That is all that @Wangchuk66 and @abhijeet_dipke and all of us as young Indians are asking for!" Thackeray said in the post.
The former Maharashtra minister contrasted the crackdown with the anti-corruption protests led by social activist Anna Hazare more than a decade ago. When the BJP protested alongside Hazare, the Congress-led government willingly deployed senior ministers for talks rather than resorting to brutal measures, Thackeray added.