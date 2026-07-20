Aaditya Thackeray Slams Centre over Student Protest Crackdown, Calls It 'Anti-India'

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

"When a brutal regime points guns towards young Indians who are asking for a better education system, you know that the regime is anti-India," Thackeray said

Aaditya Dubs Dissident Sena (UBT) MPs Shameless, Ungrateful, and Corrupt Individuals
Aaditya Thackeray
Summary of this article

  • Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray condemned the central government as anti-India and a dictatorship following the police crackdown on student protesters in New Delhi.

  • Delhi Police used lathi charges, tear gas, and barricades to halt the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march, detaining founder Abhijeet Dipke.

  • The protest demanded accountability for the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak scandal following a 21-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk and Dipke.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray condemned the BJP-led central government as 'anti-India' and a 'dictatorship' on July 20, 2026. He spoke out after police cracked down on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' march in New Delhi.

Thackeray criticised the state response on social media platform X. In a sharp critique, he accused the ruling party of avoiding dialogue with the youth regarding systemic educational failures. He said that when the world sees images of police brutality against a peaceful protest, it will realise India is no longer a democracy. Instead, it has been captured by an authoritarian force.

"When a brutal regime points guns towards young Indians who are asking for a better education system, you know that the regime is anti-India," Thackeray said.

Prakash Raj on why he joined CJP protest - Instagram/Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj On Why He Joined CJP Protest: 'I'm Not Doing It For The Country; I'm Doing It For Myself'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Prakash Raj Joins CJP Protest - Instagram
Delhi Police Denies Permission to Continue CJP Protest, Dipke Says Won't Move - null
Prakash Raj backs Abhijeet Dipke - X
Cockroach Janta Party To Hold Second Jantar Mantar Protest, Urges Students To Bring Plates And Spoons - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey

Violence on Delhi Streets

Delhi Police cracked down on thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters attempting the 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, 2026. To halt the march, authorities barricaded streets, suspended internet services across central Delhi and closed five metro stations.

When demonstrators attempted to breach security perimeters near Parliament Street and Shastri Bhawan, security forces responded with lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The ensuing clashes left several protesters and police personnel with minor injuries. Authorities detained approximately 10 to 15 demonstrators during the confrontation.

CJP Leaders Sourav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Meet JP Nadda Over NEET Row - PTI
CJP Leaders Sourav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Meet JP Nadda Over NEET Row

By Outlook News Desk

Demands for Education Reform

The 'Chalo Sansad' march demanded accountability for the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak scandal. The demonstration followed a 21-day hunger strike by educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk.

During the agitation, authorities forcefully hospitalised Wangchuk while security personnel allegedly assaulted and detained Dipke, statements which the institution has denied.

Escalating his demands, Thackeray insisted on the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"I know this is a far shot, but does nobody in the ruling regime have interest in education? Do they not have friends/ family stuck in this rotten system? Change the system and change the incompetent minister Pradhan who couldn't manage his department! That is all that @Wangchuk66 and @abhijeet_dipke and all of us as young Indians are asking for!" Thackeray said in the post.

The former Maharashtra minister contrasted the crackdown with the anti-corruption protests led by social activist Anna Hazare more than a decade ago. When the BJP protested alongside Hazare, the Congress-led government willingly deployed senior ministers for talks rather than resorting to brutal measures, Thackeray added.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories