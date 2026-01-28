Who Was Captain Shambhavi Pathak, The First Officer Killed In Baramati Plane Crash

Pathak was among the six people killed when the chartered aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar went down shortly after attempting to land.

Outlook News Desk
Captain Shambhavi Pathak
Captain Shambhavi Pathak, the First Officer killed in Baramati Plane crash | Photo: LinkedIn
What began as a routine charter flight on Wednesday morning became the final assignment for Captain Shambhavi Pathak, a First Officer with a background in pilot training and commercial aviation. 

Captain Shambhavi Pathak, was a professionally trained pilot with a background spanning instruction, commercial aviation and charter operations.

Pathak was among the six people killed when the chartered aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar went down shortly after attempting to land. The crash also claimed the life of Captain Sahil Madan, the pilot-in-command, along with other occupants on board.

As First Officer, Pathak was responsible for assisting in aircraft handling, navigation and communication with air traffic control. Aviation officials said both pilots were certified, experienced and familiar with charter flying operations on similar aircraft.

According to the details shared on her LinkedIn profile, Pathak completed her schooling at Air Force Bal Bharati School, where she studied between 2016 and 2018. She later moved to New Zealand to pursue flight training, enrolling at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy.

She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics, Aviation and Aerospace Science and Technology from the University of Mumbai, strengthening her academic grounding alongside hands-on flying experience.

Early in her career, Pathak worked as an Assistant Flying Instructor at the Madhya Pradesh Flying Club. Holding a Flight Instructor Rating (A), she was involved in training aspiring pilots and was known among peers for her discipline, precision and technical competence.

Her professional certifications included a Commercial Pilot License issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in May 2020, as well as a Commercial Pilot License from the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand obtained in 2019. She also held a Frozen Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) from the DGCA.

In addition, Pathak completed Aviation Security (AVSEC) training with SpiceJet in March 2022 and underwent Jet Orientation Training for the Airbus A320 at Jordan Airline Training and Simulation in February 2022. She had also secured ICAO English Language Proficiency Level 6 certification in 2019.

Before transitioning fully into charter operations, Pathak spent time instructing young aviators, a role that aviation colleagues say reflected both her technical skill and commitment to the profession.

Following the crash, aviation authorities launched a detailed investigation into the incident, examining weather conditions, flight data and aircraft records. Preliminary information indicates that the 16-year-old aircraft may have encountered poor visibility during the approach.

VSR Aviation’s senior official V K Singh said both pilots were based in Delhi and had logged substantial flying hours. According to him, there was no indication of a technical malfunction.

(With inputs from PTI)

