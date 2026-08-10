Beyond Hormuz: Russia’s Ambitious Railway Link to India Takes Shape

The View From Delhi

For India, the appeal is obvious, and the caution is louder. Diversifying away from a single vulnerable strait is a strategic good in the abstract. But the practical route on offer runs straight through Pakistan—a country India shares no open trade corridor with—and Afghanistan, whose instability India has spent two decades trying to manage from a safe distance. Analysts following the proposal have already flagged that India is unlikely to compromise on Pakistan policy or wade deeper into Afghan uncertainty for the sake of a railway, however useful the destination.