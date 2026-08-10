Russia Eyes Rail Route To India To Bypass Strait of Hormuz Risk

Russia is exploring a rail route to the Indian Ocean amid risks around the Bosphorus and Strait of Hormuz.
The route could pass through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, with access to India also under consideration.
The move comes amid disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil and LNG route.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has said Russia needs to explore a railway route to the Indian Ocean to reduce risks linked to the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz. In an interview with TASS, Khusnullin proposed a route through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, adding that options providing access to India would also be acceptable.
The proposal comes as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have heightened concerns over maritime trade. TASS estimates that about 25% of global oil trade and 20% of LNG shipments pass through the strategic chokepoint, making the search for alternative routes increasingly important for Russia.
Russia Looks For Alternative Route To Indian Ocean
Khusnullin said the railway route should be explored, but the proposal has not yet been approved. The idea is aimed at reducing Russia’s exposure to risks at key maritime chokepoints rather than replacing sea transport altogether.
He told Tass, "A rail link to the Indian Ocean should also be explored. Risks related to the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz might require alternative routes: through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Any options providing access to India are acceptable."
Why Is The Strait Of Hormuz Important?
The Strait of Hormuz carries around 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade, making it one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.
Shipping has been severely disrupted since the US-Israel strikes on Iran earlier this year, driving up freight costs and raising concerns over global energy supplies.
A final agreement could provide a structured mechanism to resume commercial traffic while lowering the risk of further confrontation in the Gulf.
Meanwhile, Iran has outlined the proposed fee-sharing mechanism under its draft Strait of Hormuz agreement with Oman on August 6, offering the clearest picture yet of how commercial shipping would operate if the deal is finalised.
The framework, released by Iran's Foreign Ministry after technical talks with Oman, proposes that transit fees be collected based on the shipping lane a vessel uses through the Strait. The announcement comes as both countries move closer to a final agreement to restore normal maritime traffic after months of disruption.
Russia’s construction industry currently demands long-term financing, Khusnullin added.
"The construction industry is already capable of handling an additional one trillion rubles annually. However, if such a volume is secured for the next five years, it would be possible to expand capacity and build even more," he said, according to Tass.