US Tightens Iran Blockade With Over 20 Warships; 55 Commercial Ships Redirected

Trump, while speaking to reporters on August 6 said that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. He said, “I started the very important excursion into the Islamic Republic of Iran, it was a very important excursion because they can't have a nuclear weapon, otherwise the whole world would get blown up. We're not going to let that happen. Not only us, not only the Middle East, the whole world would have been... it would have been catastrophic. We had no choice.”