NATO Pledges Urgent Air Defence Support For Ukraine Amid Russia’s

NATO is coordinating urgent deliveries of additional air defence systems to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy says Russia is expanding missile production and Ukraine needs more Patriot interceptors.
The renewed push follows heavy Russian missile strikes that have strained Ukraine's air defence capabilities.
Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, said on Wednesday that he would be discussing with the allies on how can they get Ukraine the aid it needs. This comes after intensified Russian missile attacks exposed critical shortages in Kyiv's defences.
The renewed push comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is increasing missile production ahead of winter and appealed for more Patriot interceptors to protect civilians and infrastructure.
What Did NATO And Zelenskyy Say?
Rutte said NATO is working to get the air defences Ukraine ‘urgently needs’ after its failure to shoot down any Russian missile. In a post on X, he said, “Spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the latest horrific Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s cities. I am discussing with Allies how we can continue to get Ukraine the air defences they urgently need.”
Zelenskyy said that Rutte is well-informed about the threats, and they coordinated efforts regarding countries that have the necessary missiles and the capacity to help. He further said that it is important to cut through all red tape and make the necessary political decisions. People’s lives in Ukraine depend on the resolve of Europe and the United States, he said.
Why Does Ukraine Need More Air Defences?
On August 5, 17 people died and 44 were reported injured after Russia’s strikes on Kyiv and the region around. Russia attacked with 24 ballistic missiles, 4 Zircon/Oniks missiles, and another 115 drones, a significant number of them jet-powered.
Preliminary data from the Ukrainian air force showed its defences shot down 98 of the 115 drones fired by Russia overnight, but none of the ballistic missiles, as per Guardian. Ballistic missiles are launched like rockets and then dive toward their targets at several times the speed of sound, as per AP.
What Happens Next?
Ukraine has depleting stocks of US-made Patriot interceptors. US President Donald Trump said he remains in talks over the transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles and Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine. Trump said that they have not yet agreed to give out the secrets to those weapons. He said that the complexity of weapons of the US is so high that no one can copy it.
He said, “We have the greatest drones in the world people don't know that. We have the greatest weaponry in the world. We have in the case of President Zelenskyy he'd like to have some Patriots, he'd like to have some Tomahawks which are you know lethal.”
Zelenskyy sought a co-production agreement for the Patriot PAC-3 missiles to intercept ballistic missiles, in a bid to build it at home.