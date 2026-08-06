PM Modi, Netanyahu Exchange Views On West Asia, Bilateral Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the evolving situation in West Asia during a phone call
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and agreed to remain in touch
Modi reiterated India's support for peace, stability and dialogue as regional tensions continue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday discussed the evolving situation in West Asia during a telephone conversation, while reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors and exchanged views on recent developments in the region. "The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the PMO said.
Modi later said in a post on X that he had spoken with Netanyahu about the "evolving situation in West Asia" and reiterated India's support for peace, stability and dialogue in the region.
West Asia Dynamics
The conversation comes as the conflict in West Asia enters its sixth month. Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon following the killing of two Israeli soldiers, even as diplomatic efforts, including talks in Rome, seek to prevent further escalation.
The call also coincides with developments in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran and Oman are working towards finalising an agreement aimed at restoring commercial navigation through the strategic waterway after months of disruption.
India and Israel have steadily expanded ties in defence, technology, agriculture and trade in recent years. During an earlier conversation this year, Netanyahu described Modi as "one of Israel's greatest friends" and reaffirmed support for closer bilateral cooperation.