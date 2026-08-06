PM Modi, Netanyahu Exchange Views On West Asia, Bilateral Cooperation

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu reviewed the evolving situation in West Asia during a phone call and agreed to remain in touch as regional tensions continue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
PM Modi, Netanyahu Exchange Views On West Asia, Bilateral Cooperation Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the evolving situation in West Asia during a phone call

  • The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and agreed to remain in touch

  • Modi reiterated India's support for peace, stability and dialogue as regional tensions continue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday discussed the evolving situation in West Asia during a telephone conversation, while reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors and exchanged views on recent developments in the region. "The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the PMO said.

Modi later said in a post on X that he had spoken with Netanyahu about the "evolving situation in West Asia" and reiterated India's support for peace, stability and dialogue in the region.

File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - X@narendramodi
Netanyahu Calls Modi One Of His Greatest Friends, Backs Stronger India-Israel Ties

By Outlook News Desk

West Asia Dynamics

The conversation comes as the conflict in West Asia enters its sixth month. Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon following the killing of two Israeli soldiers, even as diplomatic efforts, including talks in Rome, seek to prevent further escalation.

The call also coincides with developments in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran and Oman are working towards finalising an agreement aimed at restoring commercial navigation through the strategic waterway after months of disruption.

Related Content
File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - X@narendramodi
Representative Image - | Photo: PMO via PTI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - Prime Minister of Israel/X
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani - | Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

India and Israel have steadily expanded ties in defence, technology, agriculture and trade in recent years. During an earlier conversation this year, Netanyahu described Modi as "one of Israel's greatest friends" and reaffirmed support for closer bilateral cooperation.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories