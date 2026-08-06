Bombay High Court convicted Tarun Tejpal, overturning his 2021 acquittal in the 2013 sexual assault case.
The verdict examines India’s post-Nirbhaya rape law reforms and the expanded legal definition of rape.
Tejpal was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment and said he would challenge the judgment before a higher court.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday convicted Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal of rape, sexual harassment and the use of criminal force against a former junior colleague, setting aside a Goa sessions court judgment that had acquitted him of all charges in 2021.
The case arose from allegations that Tejpal sexually assaulted the woman inside a hotel elevator during the ThinkFest event in Goa on November 7 and 8, 2013. Nearly 13 years later, a Division Bench of Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar reversed the acquittal, convicted Tejpal and sentenced him to ten years' imprisonment. Tejpal has maintained that he is not guilty and said he will challenge the judgment before a higher court.
The prosecution has long argued that the case was among the earliest major prosecutions under India's expanded rape law enacted after the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case. The alleged assault took place only months after Parliament substantially widened the legal definition of rape through the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013.
What Changed After The 2013 Criminal Law Reforms?
Before 2013, Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code defined rape narrowly. It recognised only penile-vaginal penetration without consent as rape. Other forms of sexual assault could attract different criminal offences but did not fall within the statutory definition of rape.
The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 fundamentally altered that position. Enacted in the aftermath of the Delhi gang rape case, the law broadened the definition of rape to include penetration "to any extent" by a penis, any object or any part of the body into the vagina, mouth, urethra or anus of a woman without consent. Non-consensual oral sex was also brought within its scope.
The amendment came into force with effect from February 3, 2013, several months before the alleged incidents involving Tejpal.
According to the prosecution, the expanded definition enabled the alleged acts in the present case to be prosecuted as rape rather than as lesser offences under criminal law. Before the amendment, such allegations would not have attracted the charge of rape under Section 375.
The complainant herself referred to the amended law in a statement issued in November 2013.
"It is not the victim that categorises crimes: it is the law. And in this case, the law is clear, what Mr Tejpal did to me falls within the legal definition of rape. Now that we have a new law that broadens the definition of rape, we should stand by what we fought for," complainant said as The Indian Express reported.
The expanded definition has since been substantially retained under Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaced the Indian Penal Code in July 2024.
Why Was The Trial Court Acquittal Criticised?
In May 2021, a Goa sessions court acquitted Tejpal of all charges. The trial court observed that the complainant had not displayed the "normative behaviour" expected of a survivor of sexual assault. It also relied upon messages exchanged between Tejpal and the complainant to conclude that she was neither traumatised nor terrified after the alleged incidents.
The Goa government challenged the acquittal before the Bombay High Court.
When issuing notice on the State's appeal, the High Court observed that the trial court judgment appeared to provide "a manual on how rape victims should behave".
During the appeal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Goa, argued that the sessions court had effectively placed the complainant on trial by judging her conduct against preconceived notions of how a survivor ought to behave.
The State argued there could be no universal standard governing a survivor's response to sexual assault and that reactions differed according to individual circumstances, personality, education and background.
The prosecution also criticised questions put to the complainant during cross-examination regarding consensual sexual relationships, alcohol consumption, smoking and conversations with friends containing sexual overtones, contending that such questions ought neither to have been asked nor relied upon by the trial court.
It further argued that the lower court had attached undue importance to minor inconsistencies rather than examining whether the complainant's core allegations remained consistent.
What Did The High Court Consider?
A significant issue before the High Court concerned an email sent by Tejpal to the complainant after the alleged incidents.
The prosecution argued that Tejpal apologised for his "lapse of judgment", expressed shame and stated that he believed the encounter had been consensual. According to the State, the email amounted to an acknowledgement that an encounter had taken place.
Tejpal's defence rejected that interpretation. Senior Advocate Aabad Ponda argued that the apology emails had been incorrectly characterised as admissions of a physical or sexual encounter. According to the defence, the emails referred only to a consensual verbal conversation of a sexual nature.
The defence also relied upon CCTV footage, WhatsApp messages, emails, witness statements and other evidence, arguing that the complainant's account contained contradictions and that the surveillance footage did not support the allegation that she had been forcibly pulled into or restrained inside the elevator.
It further contended that the complainant's conduct after the alleged incidents was inconsistent with the prosecution's claim that she had been traumatised.
The prosecution maintained that these submissions were themselves founded upon stereotypes concerning how a survivor of sexual assault should behave.
Why Is The Verdict Legally Significant?
The judgment sets aside the acquittal granted by the Goa sessions court and culminates one of the earliest high-profile prosecutions under India's post-Nirbhaya rape law.
Tejpal was convicted under Section 376(2)(f) of the Indian Penal Code, which dealt with rape committed by a person occupying a position of trust or authority towards a woman.
He was also convicted under Section 354A relating to sexual harassment and Section 354B concerning assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intention of disrobing her.
The High Court sentenced Tejpal to ten years' imprisonment for rape and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh. He also received one year's imprisonment each for sexual harassment and criminal assault of a woman, with those sentences directed to run concurrently with the sentence for rape.
The court granted Tejpal four weeks to surrender. He has stated that he intends to challenge the conviction before the Supreme Court.
How Could This Influence Future Rape Trials?
The Tarun Tejpal verdict could be referred to in future rape cases for its observations on assessing survivor testimony, consent and the circumstances surrounding allegations of sexual assault.
The Bombay High Court’s decision reinforces that a survivor’s conduct after an alleged assault should not be judged through assumptions or stereotypes about how a victim is expected to behave. It also highlights that minor inconsistencies must be examined in context and should not automatically discredit the core allegations.
The judgment may have relevance in cases involving workplace power dynamics and allegations against persons occupying positions of authority or trust.
The verdict also reflects the wider scope of the post-2013 rape law, which expanded the legal definition of rape beyond the narrower framework that existed before the reforms.