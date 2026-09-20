RSS GS Hosabale Calls Caste Discrimination A ‘Stigma’ On Hindu Society

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale called caste discrimination a “stigma on Hindu society” and urged people to end it.
He said discrimination based on birth was not part of Hindu culture and weakened society.
Hosabale called for greater social unity, saying the RSS works to build individual character and strengthen organisation.
RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday called for an end to caste-based discrimination, describing it as a “stigma on Hindu society” and urging people to address it through their own conduct.
Speaking at an RSS gathering in Bhopal, Hosabale said discrimination based on birth was not part of Hindu culture and argued that caste-based divisions weaken and hollow out society.
“We are all children of Mother India. We are all children of God. Therefore, there should be no discrimination of any kind among humans,” Hosabale said.
He said social discrimination could not be eliminated merely through laws or preaching, but required individuals to change their behaviour and practices.
“This will not happen through law, through the mere incarnation of God, or through someone's preaching. It will happen through our own conduct,” he noted, calling on people to resolve not to discriminate on the basis of caste.
Hosabale Calls For Social Unity
Hosabale also called for society to overcome divisions based on caste, sect, language and region.
He said people should move beyond identities such as North India and South India and work together to strengthen society. He compared collective social strength to a clenched fist, saying the power of individual fingers comes together when they form a fist.
He said the RSS's shakhas were focused on building individual character and developing a spirit of organisation in society. “If society is to unite, we must forget our internal discrimination,” Hosabale added.
The remarks came during the RSS centenary-year programme in Bhopal. Around 30,000 volunteers from five districts were expected to participate in the gathering at Lal Parade Ground, where Hosabale was the main speaker.
‘Bharat Is An Indestructible Society’
Hosabale also spoke about India's economic growth, industrial development and growing global standing, saying the country's rise would benefit humanity.
He said India had faced several crises and struggles through history and had continued to overcome social challenges. “A vibrant society does face problems, but the question is whether it has the strength and capacity to face them,” he added.
Hosabale said a society could adopt new inventions and changing circumstances without abandoning its roots. He described Bharat as an “indestructible, immortal nation” and said the RSS's centenary year is nearing its conclusion, but its work would continue.
The RSS's centenary-year programmes have focused on its organisational activities and the message of “Panch Parivartan”, which includes social harmony, family awareness, environmental protection, self-awareness and civic duties.