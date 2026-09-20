Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Arrested Ahead Of PTI Protest

Aleema Khan, Imran Khan’s sister, was arrested at her Lahore residence ahead of the PTI march.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is scheduled to hold its Long March on September 27.
The arrest was confirmed by a PTI Punjab spokesperson.
Pakistani authorities detained Aleema Khan on Sunday ahead of a protest planned by former prime minister Imran Khan's party next week. Aleema Khan, Khan's sister, was picked up in Lahore and sent to Kot Lakhpat jail, according to sources.
The protest is scheduled for September 27 and is meant to pressure the government to release Imran Khan. Aleema has been campaigning for the release of Khan, 73, who has been in jail since 2023.
The move adds to political tensions around the planned mobilisation by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as NDTV reported.
Detention Order Details
The detention was ordered under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960. It gives local police power to detain people they consider a threat to public peace.
Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Ijaz issued the detention order. It directs that Aleema be held for 30 days.
The order gives the administration legal cover to keep her in custody through the run-up to PTI's planned protest. No further official explanation was cited in the report.
Family And Party Reaction
Her family reacted quickly. Noreen Niazi, another sister of the PTI founder, told Geo News she had been told Aleema was taken to Kot Lakhpat jail.
Niazi said police took her into custody as she was leaving home. "I do not know why they are so worried that they are arresting women as well," Noreen said.
PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram denounced the arrest and demanded that Aleema be brought before a court immediately. "A sister is being punished for speaking up for her brother," Akram said in a post on X.
Imran Khan Background
Aleema has been speaking publicly for her brother's release. Imran Khan has remained incarcerated since 2023 and continues to face multiple legal cases.
Khan was removed from office in April 2022 after a no-confidence vote. Since then, PTI has repeatedly campaigned against his imprisonment and the cases against him.
Anyone held under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance can go to the High Court to challenge the detention. They can also make a representation to the provincial government.