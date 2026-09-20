Aston Villa Heap More Misery On Winless Tottenham Hotspur In Premier League

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 20 September 2026 12:36 pm

Tottenham Hotspur’s winless start to the Premier League season continued as Aston Villa stunned them 3-2 at home on Saturday. Johan Manzambi opened the scoring before Nicolas Jackson and Emi Buendia struck after the break to put Villa firmly in control. Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke scored late for Tottenham, but the hosts could not complete the comeback as Unai Emery’s side secured their first league win of the season and increased the pressure on Roberto De Zerbi.