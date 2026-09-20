Aston Villa Heap More Misery On Winless Tottenham Hotspur In Premier League

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Tottenham Hotspur’s winless start to the Premier League season continued as Aston Villa stunned them 3-2 at home on Saturday. Johan Manzambi opened the scoring before Nicolas Jackson and Emi Buendia struck after the break to put Villa firmly in control. Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke scored late for Tottenham, but the hosts could not complete the comeback as Unai Emery’s side secured their first league win of the season and increased the pressure on Roberto De Zerbi. 

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EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Johan Manzambi runs for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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EPL: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa's Johan Manzambi scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
2/11
EPL 2026-27: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Paul van Hecke, left, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo:Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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EPL 2026-27: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Savio, center, is closed down by Aston Villa's Matty Cash, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal as Tottenham fans look on during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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English Premier League: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa's manager Unai Emery gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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English Premier League 2026-27: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur's Savio celebrates after Mohammed Kudus scores, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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English Premier League 2026-27: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus scores his side's first goal, only the goal to be ruled out by VAR, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur's Mohammed Kudus scores his side's first goal, only the goal to be ruled out by VAR, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Sandro Tonali, left, and Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke, left, and Aston Villa's Victor Lindel of challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa's Johan Manzambi, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

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