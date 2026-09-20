Aston Villa Heap More Misery On Winless Tottenham Hotspur In Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur’s winless start to the Premier League season continued as Aston Villa stunned them 3-2 at home on Saturday. Johan Manzambi opened the scoring before Nicolas Jackson and Emi Buendia struck after the break to put Villa firmly in control. Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke scored late for Tottenham, but the hosts could not complete the comeback as Unai Emery’s side secured their first league win of the season and increased the pressure on Roberto De Zerbi.
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
Tags
RELATED STORIES
More From the author
Watch
CLOSE