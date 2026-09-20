India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games Women's Semi-Final: Shafali Verma Blazes To 24 Ball Fifty In Style

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Semi-Final: Catch all the live, play-by-play updates from the IND-W vs BAN-W semi-final on Sunday, September 20, at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh women’s cricket semi-final at the Asian Games 2026. The defending champions, India, enter the last-four clash after an eight-wicket win over hosts Japan, while Bangladesh advanced after their quarter-final against China was washed out. The IND-W vs BAN-W semi-final will be played at Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park on Sunday, September 20, with the match starting at 10:30 AM IST. India have dominated the head-to-head record, winning 22 of their 25 T20I meetings against Bangladesh, including a 40-run victory in the recent Asia Cup semi-final. Smriti Mandhana will also be chasing history, needing nine runs to become the highest run-scorer in women’s T20I cricket. Catch all the live scores, updates and key moments from the Asian Games 2026 semi-final here.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Sept 2026, 11:15:47 am IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games Women's Semi-Final: INDW 97-2 (10) Drinks are on the field! India have made a flying start, with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana taking the attack to Bangladesh from the word go. The pair came out all guns blazing and powered India to 72 in the powerplay before Smriti fell for 37.

20 Sept 2026, 11:13:19 am IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games Women's Semi-Final: Fifty for Shafali Verma! What a knock this has been. Shafali brings up her half-century in just 24 balls and raises her bat to soak in the applause. She dances down the track, gets right to the pitch of the ball and launches Nahida Akter straight back over her head. No trouble clearing the rope. Shafali is in red-hot form.

20 Sept 2026, 11:12:31 am IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games Women's Semi-Final: WICKET Kamalini departs for 3! She finally connects with the sweep, but picks out the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Shanjida Akter Meghla tosses it up outside off, Kamalini fetches the ball and hits it flat, but Rabeya Khan is perfectly placed and makes no mistake. India lose another wicket, with the No. 3 spot continuing to be a tricky one in Jemimah Rodrigues’ absence.

20 Sept 2026, 11:11:40 am IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games Women's Semi-Final: WICKET Smriti Mandhana departs for 37! She goes looking for one final big hit before the powerplay ends, but Nahida Akter has her! Tossed up around off, Mandhana gets down for the slog sweep but fails to get underneath it, sending a miscued shot towards deep mid-wicket. Sobhana Mostary charges in and takes a sharp catch with both hands before tumbling to the ground. Gunalan Kamalini comes to the crease.

20 Sept 2026, 10:50:25 am IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games Women's Semi-Final: INDW 51-0 (4.4) Smriti Mandhana joins the party! Sultana Khatun drifts one short and down the leg side, and Mandhana swivels into a fierce pull over backward square leg. She nailed it flat, and those short boundaries have done the rest. The runs are flowing from both ends now.

20 Sept 2026, 10:41:22 am IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games Women's Semi-Final: INDW 21-0 (2.2) Shafali Verma is turning it on. Shanjida Akter Meghla tosses one up right in the hitting arc, and Shafali launches it high and over long-off. With these short boundaries at Nisshin, that was always going to fly. What a way to finish the over.

20 Sept 2026, 10:33:39 am IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games Women's Semi-Final: Game On! And here we go! The semi-final is officially underway. Smriti Mandhana takes guard, Shafali Verma is at the non-striker’s end, and Marufa Akter has the new ball. Bangladesh are ready, let’s see how India start this one.

20 Sept 2026, 10:29:23 am IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games Women's Semi-Final: National Anthems Underway The two teams are out for the national anthems, with India’s anthem up first, followed by Bangladesh’s. Harmanpreet Kaur has chosen to bat first, with India playing on the same pitch that hosted Pakistan vs Sri Lanka. The India captain expects the surface to get slower as the match progresses.

20 Sept 2026, 10:17:13 am IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games Women's Semi-Final: Playing XIs India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

20 Sept 2026, 10:10:35 am IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games Women's Semi-Final: Toss Update India Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.

20 Sept 2026, 09:59:53 am IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asian Games Women's Semi-Final: Streaming Info The India vs Bangladesh women’s cricket semi-final at the Asian Games 2026 will be available for live streaming on Sony LIV. In India, the match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, with coverage also available in regional languages on Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 3 HD and Sony Sports 4.