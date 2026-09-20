Zimbabwe Vs Australia Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Preview, When and Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Zimbabwe Vs Australia 3rd ODI live streaming: Check match date, start time, streaming details and where to watch the 3rd match of the series between Zimbabwe and Australia in India

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Zimbabwe vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI highlights-Bradley Evans
Zimbabwe's bowler Bradley Evans, second from right, celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Australia's batsman Travis Head, during the first One Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Australia in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura

Following dominant opening victories, Australia looks set for further reinforcement with the potential returns of Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood. Green aims to strengthen the middle order alongside Renshaw while adding vital bowling depth, whereas Hazlewood brings renewed menace with the new ball to complement Ellis and Zampa. Meanwhile, opener Travis Head remains under scrutiny after another chop-on dismissal caused by opponents denying him width.

On the other side, Zimbabwe is urgently looking to clean up its bowling discipline and fielding after conceding 13 wides and three no-balls in the opener, and conceding 356 runs in the second ODI. While Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza proved they can build dangerous partnerships, the hosts need their top-order hitters—including Innocent Kaia—to convert promising starts into substantial scores.

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All You Need To Know About Zimbabwe Vs Australia 3rd ODI

When And Where Will The Zimbabwe Vs Australia 3rd ODI Take Place?

The 3rd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Australia will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, September 20.

What Time Will The Zimbabwe Vs Australia 3rd ODI Begin?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Australia is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Zimbabwe Vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Australia will not be telecast live in India.

Related Content
Zimbabwe's players line up in their retro 1992 World Cup-inspired red jerseys for the national anthem before the first T20I against India at Harare Sports Club, paying tribute to a landmark era in the nation's cricket history. - X/ZimCricketv
Australia's Cooper Connolly, left and captain Mitchell Marsh run between the wickets to score during the first T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram , Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. - (AP Photo/Mosaraf Hossain)
Josh Hazlewood was left frustrated after a bizarre collision with Taskin Ahmed denied him a return catch. - Screengrab
Josh Hazlewood of Australia, left, reacts after taking the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh during play on day two of the first cricket test in Darwin. - JAMES ROSS/AP Photo

How Can Fans Watch Zimbabwe Vs Australia 3rd ODI Online In India?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Australia will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 1:00 PM onwards.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani(wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(captain), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(wk), Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Joel Davies, Oliver Peake

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