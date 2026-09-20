Zimbabwe Vs Australia Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Preview, When and Where To Watch

Following dominant opening victories, Australia looks set for further reinforcement with the potential returns of Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood. Green aims to strengthen the middle order alongside Renshaw while adding vital bowling depth, whereas Hazlewood brings renewed menace with the new ball to complement Ellis and Zampa. Meanwhile, opener Travis Head remains under scrutiny after another chop-on dismissal caused by opponents denying him width.
On the other side, Zimbabwe is urgently looking to clean up its bowling discipline and fielding after conceding 13 wides and three no-balls in the opener, and conceding 356 runs in the second ODI. While Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza proved they can build dangerous partnerships, the hosts need their top-order hitters—including Innocent Kaia—to convert promising starts into substantial scores.
All You Need To Know About Zimbabwe Vs Australia 3rd ODI
When And Where Will The Zimbabwe Vs Australia 3rd ODI Take Place?
The 3rd ODI match between Zimbabwe and Australia will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, September 20.
What Time Will The Zimbabwe Vs Australia 3rd ODI Begin?
The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Australia is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The Zimbabwe Vs Australia 3rd ODI?
The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Australia will not be telecast live in India.
How Can Fans Watch Zimbabwe Vs Australia 3rd ODI Online In India?
The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Australia will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 1:00 PM onwards.
Squads
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani(wk), Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(captain), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(wk), Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Joel Davies, Oliver Peake